Forbes Names AArete as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation and advisory services, is pleased to announce it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022.

This is the second consecutive year that AArete was named to this prestigious Forbes list. AArete is once again one of the most recommended consultancies across 16 industries including healthcare and 16 functional areas including strategy, operations, digital transformation, data analytics, and big data.

"Our hard work and perseverance, especially through these unprecedented times, have proven time and again to be the key to successfully serving our clients," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete. "We are honored to be included among our peers and have our dedicated team and their fierce devotion to delivering results to thank for this award."

To determine America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 list, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey and receive recommendations from more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,300+ senior client executives who had worked with the management consultancies over the last four years. These partners and client executives were asked to recommend consultancies and self-nominations were not considered, ensuring the award rankings were unbiased. AArete was selected as one of the best firms out of over 1,800 management consulting firms considered for the award in 2022.

AArete made its debut on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2021, and was one of two firms featured in a Forbes article for its work with healthcare clients.

About AArete

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory services. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence, and big data to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com or follow us on Twitter @AArete.

