Applications Are Open for Centenary University Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship

Award will provide full, four-year scholarship to a student who is dedicated to pursuing a career that improves race relations

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centenary University has opened applications for The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship, a full four-year award for students who are dedicated to pursuing a career that improves race relations. The Bissett-Hill Scholarship covers the cost of attendance at Centenary University, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, transportation, travel, and miscellaneous expenses. The University intends to award this scholarship, which is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, for the first time to a student beginning classes in fall 2022.

Centenary University (PRNewswire)

Centenary has opened applications for The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship, a full four-year award.

The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship Fund was established through an estate gift from Centenary University alumna Louise M. Hill '40 in memory of her aunt, Grace Y. Bissett, who made her education possible. In her bequest, Mrs. Hill specified that the scholarship be dedicated to supporting students with "a sincere interest and intention to pursue a career in teaching, religion, social work, or the like" to improve race relations.

Applicants for the Bissett-Hill Scholarship must be admitted to Centenary for the fall 2022 semester and submit the following materials before April 1:

A statement from the high school principal or vice principal stating that the student will graduate or has graduated in the top one-third of their class

A letter from someone in a position of authority (coach, clergyperson, community leader, organization/club advisor, etc.) regarding the candidate's character and participation in school, church and/or community activities

An essay of approximately 750 words, written by the candidate, describing how this scholarship will assist in pursuing a career beyond college devoted to improving the relationship between the races

Finalists will be notified by the end of April and will be invited to participate in an interview with the Bissett-Hill Scholarship Committee. All materials should be emailed to Stefanie Taggart, director of undergraduate admissions, at stefanie.taggart01@centenaryuniversity.edu or mail your materials to her: Centenary University Office of Admissions, 400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840. For more information about the scholarship, go to https://bit.ly/Bissett-HillScholarship.

ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University's academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation.

Contact: Rose Duger, Erbach Communications Group

Rose@erbachcom.com

(m): 551-580-3908

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centenary University