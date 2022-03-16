Terviva Expands Executive Team To Accelerate Launch Of Regenerative Oil And Protein Food Ingredients

Sudhir Rani Transitions to All-New Chief Corporate Development Officer Role

Scott Bowman Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Udayraj Prabhu Joins as SVP, GM of India Operations

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terviva, a regenerative food and agriculture company that produces healthy, plant-based food ingredients called Ponova, today announced the appointments of Sudhir Rani as chief corporate development officer, Scott Bowman as chief financial officer and Udayraj Prabhu as senior vice president and general manager of India operations.

"Our Ponova oil and protein ingredients connect the restoration of land and communities to the creation of delicious, climate-friendly, non-GMO foods," said Naveen Sikka, Terviva founder and CEO. "Scott, Udayraj and Sudhir each bring valuable expertise and unique leadership capabilities to the executive team that will enable us to launch a regenerative food system that satisfies consumers' appetites for quality plant-based ingredients that are responsibly sourced and sustainable."

Sudhir Rani, Chief Corporate Development Officer

As Terviva's founding CFO for 11 years, Rani has helped to close more than $100 million in equity capital over five investment rounds. He has led the exploration of strategic partnerships that have been instrumental to Terviva's evolution into a game-changing sustainable food source. Before joining Terviva, Rani structured private equity investments at D.E. Shaw and worked for nearly a decade in investment banking and asset management at UBS. In the newly created role of chief corporate development officer, he will leverage strategic growth opportunities across Terviva's operations and geographies, including supporting the launch of a new U.S. production facility. This new capacity will help propel the introduction of Ponova oil into the global marketplace in 2023.

Scott Bowman, Chief Financial Officer

Bowman is an expert in the operations and finances of food and agriculture production. As CFO of Dave's Killer Bread, Bowman grew revenue by 10x to more than $200 million in annual sales, established a national production and distribution network, and led a successful exit to a private equity firm. More recently, Bowman served as CFO for the Organically Grown Company, the nation's only trust-owned independent distributor of organic produce supporting farms of all sizes, and Phylos Bioscience, a molecular genetic science company that optimizes hemp and cannabis production. Bowman began his career at Ernst & Young and spent fifteen years in investment banking before his CFO role at Dave's Killer Bread.

Udayraj Prabhu, Senior Vice President, General Manager, India

Ponova food ingredients are made from the beans of pongamia trees, a legume used for reforestation throughout India, where millions of tons of beans go unused annually. Prabhu will lead Terviva's efforts to scale a transparent pongamia supply chain of wild-harvest beans that provides equitable incomes to smallholders and tribal communities. Prabhu most recently led corporate social responsibility and business transformation for more than eight years at Marico Limited, an Indian multinational consumer goods company that owns and operates numerous leading vegetable oil and food brands. During his time at Marico, Prabhu sourced more than $500 million in agricultural commodities annually, brought millions of dollars of income to more than 20,000 farmers through procurement activities, and oversaw significant community investments in rural education and water conservation.

ABOUT TERVIVA

Terviva is a regenerative food and agriculture company founded in 2010 that produces healthy, plant-based food ingredients called Ponova. Ponova food ingredients are made from the beans of the pongamia tree, a legume that sequesters carbon, revitalizes soil health and has a history in reforestation. Terviva's traceable and equitable supply chain includes smallholders who source wild-harvest beans from existing abundant supplies in India and farmers who grow pongamia on distressed agricultural land to generate new sources of income. Terviva has raised more than $100 million in equity capital to date and has a growing team of more than 100 people.

