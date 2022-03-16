InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Device for Golfers (BSJ-777)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help golfers determine when their head position is directly over the golf ball," said an inventor, from Blackfoot, Idaho, "so I invented the 2 TRU GOLF VISION SYSTEM. My design could also reduce stress and distractions while on the course."

The invention provides a unique training device for golfers. In doing so, it ensures that the head is properly aligned while putting. As a result, it increases precision and it could help to improve putting performance. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

