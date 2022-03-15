TSI Training Program Named Top 10 Worldwide and Best in the ARM Industry by Training Magazine

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest provider of analytics and technology-enabled accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions in the United States and Canada announced today that it received a Training APEX Award from Training magazine. The Training Apex Award recognizes organizations with the most successful learning and development programs worldwide.

Transworld Systems Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

The TSI Training Program was ranked as the 8th best training and development program globally, and is the only ARM company to place among the top 10 for the second consecutive year. This achievement highlights TSI's steadfast dedication to continuous employee learning and development, its agility and innovation in delivering its training via digital engagement, and its passionate commitment to the current and future success of its people. For over 20 years, Training magazine has recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development.

"TSI is proud to once again be included in the top 10 of awardees and to be recognized by Training magazine as the leader in employee development and training in the ARM industry. This award validates the progress our team has made to make TSI a great place to work, as well as our commitment to providing our employees with the tools they need to grow and succeed," said Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. Additionally, TSI owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale and an industry-leading Compliance Management System. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com.

Media Contacts:

Jonathan Thompson, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)