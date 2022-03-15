Sun East President and CEO Michael Kaczenski, Recognized with 2022 President's Distinguished Alumni Award by Neumann University

Sun East Federal Credit Union President and CEO Michael Kaczenski, accepting Neumann University's 2022 President's Distinguished Alumni Award.

ASTON, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Sun East Federal Credit Union's President and CEO, Michael Kaczenski was presented with the 2022 President's Distinguished Alumni Award by Neumann University.

The President's Distinguished Alumni Award is given to a graduate who exemplifies the characteristics of leadership, dedication to Catholic Franciscan values, and has made a longstanding commitment to Neumann University.

Kaczenski graduated from Neumann University in 1989, with a degree in Business Administration. While a student, he interned at Sun East and after graduation carried on his long and accomplished career with the credit union.

In 2001, he was appointed President and CEO and has continued to influence the family-oriented culture with a positive and forward-thinking style. Under his leadership, the organization has grown in assets, members and the breadth of products and services offered to help members achieve financial wellness.

Kaczenski served as Chairman and board member of the PA Credit Union Association (PCUA) for more than a decade; is a recipient of Neumann University's Mary Francis Bachmann Award; and the PCUA Keystone Award. Since graduation, he has avidly supported the university – committing his time to mentoring programs, serving on committees, supporting fund raising events and being a strong ambassador.

Kaczenski credits his Catholic Franciscan upbringing and education as the secret to his success, "all the education in the world cannot prepare you to be a good leader, but strong values most certainly can. I received both at Neumann."

Sun East Federal Credit Union, founded in 1949, is a full-service, not-for-profit purpose driven financial institution serving the savings, borrowing, and virtual banking needs of nearly 52,000 members, 1,250 employers, and multiple other organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Sun East has over $810 million in assets with branches throughout the Quad-State area, nationwide ATM access, and online and mobile banking. For more information, call 877- 5-SUNEAST or visit www.suneast.org.

