Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2021 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2021 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2021 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com 

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)(PRNewswire)

