AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ: AKBA) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKBA) between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Akebia is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The Company's lead investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD") in dialysis-dependent and nondialysis dependent ("NDD") adult patients.

Akebia's Phase 3 clinical programs for vadadustat include, among others, the PRO 2 TECT program in NDD-CKD patients with anemia (the "PRO 2 TECT Program"). The PRO 2 TECT Program's primary safety endpoint was defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events ("MACE").

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO 2 TECT Program's clinical prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 3, 2020, Akebia issued a press release announcing "top-line results" from the PRO 2 TECT Program, disclosing that "[v]adadustat did not meet the primary safety endpoint of the PRO 2 TECT program, defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to first occurrence of [MACE.]"

On this news, Akebia's common share price fell $7.35 per share, or over 73%, to close at $2.65 per share on September 3, 2020.

