MedSec Partners with Corelight to Bolster Cybersecurity within Healthcare Organizations

MIAMI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (HIMSS 2022 Booth #304) MedSec , a leading provider of medical device security, today announced it has partnered with Corelight , provider of the industry's leading open network detection and response (NDR) platform, to provide healthcare organizations with robust, proactive defenses against increasingly sophisticated and frequent attacks aimed at disrupting critical care and potentially life-saving operations at their facilities.

MedSec provides hospitals and healthcare organizations with a turnkey solution to manage the security of every medical device throughout the enterprise. The company's proprietary technology, MedScan , provides constant vigilance through the identification and tracking of devices and a real-time monitoring and alert system.

"We are pleased to partner with Corelight to offer our customers enhanced security through a powerful combination of innovative and precise solutions," said Justine Bone, CEO of MedSec. "Corelight's threat hunting, incident response, threat detection and data enrichment capabilities coupled with MedSec's threat monitoring and risk impact prioritization features provide customers with real time insight to target and rapidly respond to threats that pose the highest risks."

Corelight transforms network and cloud activity into evidence so that data-first defenders can stay ahead of ever-changing attacks. Delivered by an open NDR platform, Corelight's comprehensive, correlated evidence gives customers unparalleled visibility into the network. This evidence allows security teams to unlock new analytics, investigate faster, hunt like an expert, and even disrupt future attacks.

"The sheer number of Internet-connected devices deployed at healthcare organizations makes their networks high-value targets for bad actors," said Rick Beattie, vice president of sales, for the Americas at Corelight. "Healthcare security operations teams are on the front lines protecting sensitive patient personal information as well as ensuring that critical care devices are not taken offline, which is why this partnership is so important. Together with MedSec, we can empower healthcare SOC teams with the right evidence to detect threats and malicious activity on their networks before a serious breach occurs."

MedSec will be exhibiting at HIMSS March 14-18. Visit Booth #304 in the Cybersecurity Pavilion or contact MedSec to learn more about the Corelight partnership and mutual offerings.

About Corelight

Corelight provides security teams with network evidence so they can protect the world's most critical organizations and companies. On-prem and in the cloud, our Network Detection and Response platform enhances visibility and analytics, leading to faster investigations and expanded threat hunting. Corelight's global customers include Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies, and large research universities. Based in San Francisco, Corelight is an open-core security company founded by the creators of Zeek®, the widely-used network security technology. For more information, visit www.corelight.com.

About MedSec

MedSec is recognized as a respected expert in the delivery of medical device security. The company assists healthcare delivery organizations managing medical devices and medical device manufacturers at every phase of product development. MedSec experts are a team of cybersecurity professionals, armed with deep technical and compliance knowledge gained from decades of high-level academic, intelligence, and private sector experience. This helps MedSec teams integrate cybersecurity into medical device product development as well as assist hospitals address their cybersecurity. MedScan, the organization's software-enabled, medical device cybersecurity system, bolsters the security of hospitals and healthcare organizations by identifying, tracking, monitoring, and protecting their connected medical devices, offering real-time alerts to ensure network integrity. For more information visit www.medsec.com www.medsec.com or connect at https://www.linkedin.com/company/10907626 / and Twitter @MedSecTeam

