Iaso Therapeutics Receives Grant from the National Science Foundation for Next-Generation Vaccine Research

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iaso Therapeutics, a research program focused on the development of novel technologies for next-generation vaccines, announced it has received a $978,597 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for phase 2 of its development program. The grant, titled Proprietary Bacteriophage Qβ Mutant as a Platform Carrier for Next-Generation Vaccines, will allow Iaso Therapeutics to acquire data and test its technology and methods to create powerful and versatile vaccine carriers for pre-clinical and clinical studies.

"Vaccines have become one of the most successful tools to protect us from deadly infectious diseases, and the COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted this fact," said Robert Forgey, president and CEO at Iaso Therapeutics. "The funding we are receiving from the National Science Foundation will not only pave the way for the future of our program, but also serve as a large step forward in the treatment and management of diseases that were previously considered uncurable or untreatable."

Iaso Therapeutics' bacteriophage Qβ mutants (mQβ) carrier technology was designed to elicit superior antibody responses for vaccines. By creating this carrier, Iaso Therapeutics aims to address a wide range of biomedical needs, including human infectious diseases like pneumonia and recurrent cancers.

"The National Science Foundation is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, division director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

Prior to the grant from the NSF, Iaso Therapeutics successfully raised $2.25 million for phase 1 research through federal research grants, an investment from Red Cedar Ventures and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Emerging Technology Fund.

"We are able to develop our technology thanks to the grants, investments and funding so vital to this research," said Dr. Xuefei Huang, founder and chief science officer at Iaso Therapeutics. "The carrier technology that we are creating, and testing will allow biotechnological companies to develop effective vaccines like never before. We see our mQβ technology addressing a wide range of biomedical needs to advance the health and welfare of the public."

About Iaso Therapeutics

Iaso Therapeutics, Inc. is a start-up company spun out from Michigan State University. The company was founded in 2018 by Dr. Xuefei Huang. Dr. Huang is an MSU Foundation Professor jointly appointed in the Department of Chemistry and the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Michigan State University. Also, he is a member of the newly formed Institute for Quantitative Health Science & Engineering. With over 25 years of experience, his research program is focused on the development of novel technologies for next-generation vaccines, including vaccines targeting both cancer and infectious diseases. Iaso Therapeutics, Inc. aims to translate the cutting-edge technologies developed in the Huang laboratory to promote human health and treat diseases.

