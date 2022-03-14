chinadiplomacy.org.cn's Diplomacy Talk | China's proposals contribute to global development

BEIJING, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

Over the past seven decades, the Chinese nation has stood up, grown prosperous, and become strong. The country has proposed its own solutions to almost all issues on global governance and continuously contributes to the progress of humanity. How does China make a difference to the world through self-improvement? How significant is the Belt and Road Initiative in improving infrastructure for developing nations? Join us as we discuss these topics and more with Jin Canrong, professor from the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China.

Diplomacy Talk

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8028184.html

About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chinadiplomacy.org.cn