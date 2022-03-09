Triller Teams Up with Probably Nothing to Spotlight #LadiesofNFT for International Women's Day

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller , the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced a new partnership with educational NFT platform Probably Nothing to shine a light on the artistry of creative women in the NFT space. The #LadiesofNFT campaign extends Probably Nothing's weekly spotlight, which launched on Instagram in 2021, and features a growing number of women breaking down barriers in the more significant Web3 movement. In celebration of International Women's Day and throughout the month, Triller will highlight the #LadiesofNFT content across its app and social channels to reach even wider audiences.

More and more incredible women NFT creators are bridging art and culture within the Web3 movement. The series of Ladies of NFT content will celebrate 10 of these women, including Amber Vittoria , Ashley Greene , Claire Salvo , Danielle Petty , Gianina Skarlett , Harriet Jones , Ines Melitti , Lesandre (Leshay) Morris , Peace Ojemeh , Rucha (Tcha Tcha) Bhatt , and Sara Buamann . In addition, Jeremy Fall, creator of Probably Nothing, will be gifting each of the women a virtual 3D flower from his upcoming NFT project, Photosynthesis.

"It's always exciting to be able to shine a light on the incredible women of the Web3 world and their artistic contributions," said Jeremy Fall, creator of Probably Nothing. "I was raised by a single mom and have always loved to support strong women in any capacity. With this partnership, we're excited to grow our current weekly spotlight on Ladies in NFT and reach more people."

"It's exciting to use the reach of our platform to showcase the important work women do every day," said Mahi de Silva, CEO at Triller. "As the NFT, blockchain, and the Web 3 movement continues to permeate aspects of culture, innovative partnerships, like this one with Probably Nothing, help us raise more awareness for the women helping turn creativity to action and impact."

For more information, visit www.triller.co

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

About Probably Nothing

Probably Nothing is a leading media brand that aims to bridge the gap between early adopters of NFTs and the metaverse with the masses. Producing educational content that amplifies voices in the space, Probably Nothing democratizes the world of Web3 by enlightening the uninitiated. It's a community that lives both online and IRL, housing the newbies, the NFT-curious, and the cultural trailblazers who help shape this ever-evolving world. With celebrity collaborations and partnerships with NFT authorities brands, Probably Nothing's objective is to deliver premium educational material and level the playing field in an accessible manner.

View original content:

SOURCE Triller