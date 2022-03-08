Ask the Expert
PharmAbcine to Present Updated Data of Its Anti-VISTA Antibody Candidate at AACR 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will present the updated data of PMC-309, one of the Company's first immuno-oncology drug candidates, at AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) 2022. The event will take place both onsite (New Orleans, Louisiana) and online over April 8-13, 2022.

PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine)
Presentation Details
Title: PMC-309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody reverses immunosuppressive TME to immune-supportive TME
Session category/title: Preclinical/Immunotherapy
Presentation Type: Online (E-poster)
Date: April 8, 2022

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in the development to treat various tumor types. VISTA is an immune checkpoint receptor that is mainly expressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). It is known to play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells. Due to this unique mode of action, PMC-309 can provide a promising immunotherapeutic strategy and help address unmet medical needs.

"We are delighted to share the newly updated data of PMC-309 at this important annual event," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "Last year at both AACR 2021 and KSMO (Korean Society of Medical Oncology) 2021, the Company presented PMC-309's nonclinical data as of early-2021. The presentations highlighted that PMC-309 inhibits VISTA pathways on immunosuppressive cells, such as MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells) which resulted in T cell proliferation in in vitro settings and encouraging anti-tumor effects in in vivo studies. This year's presentation will include PMC-309's effect on monocyte activation, which is one of key immune-supportive factors. The Company is preparing an IND submission for a global clinical trial in 2022."

The abstract of the presentation is currently available on the AACR website, and the e-poster will be accessible during the poster session at 1:00 p.m. ET on April 8 and be available for viewing through July 13.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team
E-mail: bd@pharmabcine.com 
Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team
Sungjun Park, Associate
E-mail: sungjun.park@pharmabcine.com 
Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

