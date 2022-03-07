United Launches Ukraine Relief Effort to Support Flying Workers and Supplies to Areas in Need People can donate miles and funds to Airlink, Americares, American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced a fundraising effort that has the potential to play a critical role in the mission to fly aid workers and supplies to the areas of Ukraine that are most in need.

Starting today, United's MileagePlus® members can donate cash or miles to the airline's signature relief partners - Airlink, Americares, American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen - by visiting united.com/UkraineSupport. United will match the first five million donated miles - the equivalent of hundreds of connecting flights to places like Poland, Hungary and Romania - and $100,000 as well as award bonus miles to anyone who gives $50 or more.

"The human tragedy we are witnessing in Ukraine is horrifying and has shocked us all so we're doing our part to quickly help get aid to the people who desperately need relief," said United President Brett Hart. "Our partners have been on the ground for more than a week and it's clear they need more resources to fulfill their mission of flying workers and supplies to and from the frontlines of this crisis. We're proud to do our part and will continue to look for ways to lend support where it's needed."

United's relief partners are already on the ground in the countries supporting Ukraine and are assisting in a number of different ways including:

Airlink : Using the power of aviation to deliver critical aid - medical, WASH, shelter, and emergency response and medical teams for 20+ humanitarian organizations to help refugees. Using the power of aviation to deliver critical aid - medical, WASH, shelter, and emergency response and medical teams for 20+ humanitarian organizations to help refugees.

Americares : Mobilizing large-scale shipments of medicine and relief supplies and prepared to deploy an emergency medical team to provide essential health services for refugees fleeing Ukraine . Mobilizing large-scale shipments of medicine and relief supplies and prepared to deploy an emergency medical team to provide essential health services for refugees fleeing

World Central Kitchen : Working with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in the region to provide hot, nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters, and other refugee communities across Ukraine , Poland , Hungary , Moldova , Romania and Slovakia . Working with local restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in the region to provide hot, nourishing meals at border crossings, shelters, and other refugee communities acrossand

Ukraine crisis. American Red Cross : Supporting the global Red Cross network providing humanitarian relief to those affected by thecrisis.

In addition to fundraising efforts, United has paused Russian airspace transit, suspended interline agreements with Russian carriers and until further notice, credit card payments from Russia will no longer be accepted on the United app or united.com. For more information on United's humanitarian campaign or to donate, visit united.com/UkraineSupport.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit united.com/careers and more information about the company is at united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Airlines