Potomac Edison Installs Four New EV Fast-Charging Stations in Maryland

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed the installation of four new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations in Frostburg and Friendsville, expanding its network of publicly available stations in Maryland.

Fast-charging stations, also known as direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), can provide an 80% charge for most vehicles in less than an hour, enabling drivers to recharge during the day or on a break. The new stations are part of Potomac Edison's EV Driven pilot program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved program designed to benefit the state's environment by reducing auto emissions and supporting Maryland's goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Potomac Edison is installing 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging stations, across its seven-county Maryland territory over the course of the program, which runs through 2023.

"The new additions to our charging station network will further support the adoption of electric vehicles in Maryland and align with our mission to build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve," said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy's Maryland operations.

Potomac Edison's new fast-charging stations in Frostburg are located behind the Frostburg Library at 65 East Main Street, just minutes from Interstate 68 and walkable to a variety of restaurants and shops in downtown Frostburg.

The company's fast-charging stations in Friendsville are located less than a mile from Interstate 68, at the Friendsville Veterans Memorial Park off Maple Street, near the intersection of Church Lane. Drivers stopping for a charge can walk to a variety of cafes and restaurants in the town of Friendsville, visit the Veterans Memorial or stretch their legs on the nearby Kendall Trail along the Youghiogheny River. Potomac Edison also installed a Level 2 charging station at the Friendsville location that can accommodate two vehicles for simultaneous charging and deliver eight to 24 miles of range per hour of charging.

The installation of fast-charging stations near highways, including the Frostburg and Friendsville stations, helps to meet the National Electric Highway Coalition's (NEHC) goal to make EV charging convenient for interstate drivers. The NEHC, which FirstEnergy joined in 2021, is a collaboration among electric companies committed to providing fast-charging stations that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors.

Potomac Edison installed its first fast-charging stations a year ago at Joseph Hancock Primitive Park in Hancock and at the Deep Creek Lake Information Center in McHenry. In addition to the stations in Frostburg and Friendsville, the company has installed new Level 2 charging stations in Grantsville, Hagerstown, New Windsor, Smithsburg and Taneytown over the last 12 months. Potomac Edison now has 26 charging stations at the following locations:

Boonsboro : Boonsboro Town Hall, 15 North Main St.

Cumberland : Allegany College , 12401 Willowbrook Road

Cumberland : Liberty Street Parking, 40 North Liberty St.

Frederick : MARC Station, 155 B and O Ave.

Friendsville : Friendsville Veterans Memorial Park, 321 Maple St. ( three stations )

Frostburg : Parish Hall Parking Lot, 16 Uhl St.

Frostburg : Frostburg Library, 65 East Main St. ( two stations )

Grantsville : 171 Main St.

Hagerstown : Hagerstown Community College , 11400 Robinwood Drive

Hancock : Joseph Hancock Primitive Park, 159 West Main St. ( two stations )

Hancock : Rail Trail Municipal Parking Lot, 77 West Main St.

Keedysville : Keedysville Library, 22 Taylor Drive

McHenry : Deep Creek Lake Information Center, 2 Vacation Way ( three stations )

McHenry : Garrett College , 687 Mosser Road

Middletown : Middletown Municipal Parking, 119 Washington St.

New Market : New Market Town Hall, 40 South Alley

New Windsor : New Windsor Library, 1100 Green Valley Road

Oakland : Oakland Municipal Parking, 108 East Oak St.

Smithsburg : Smithsburg Police Department, 63 Railroad Lane

Taneytown : Taneytown Library, 10 Grand Drive

Electric vehicles offer a clean, efficient alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles, averaging as low as one-third the cost per mile of gasoline. Depending on the battery capacity, EV driving range can vary from about 80 miles up to 280 miles or more. The installation of public charging stations through the EV Driven program will help reduce "range anxiety" for EV owners, as well as provide key data to help determine future implementation efforts throughout Maryland and other areas served by FirstEnergy's utilities.

Through its EV Driven program, Potomac Edison is also offering rebates for both residential and non-residential charger installations. Residential customers of Potomac Edison in Maryland are eligible for rebates of $300 for the installation of EV charging stations at their homes and can also earn additional rewards for using their chargers during off-peak hours. In January, the residential rebate and off-peak rewards program was expanded to include Tesla, which accounts for the majority of electric vehicles sold in the U.S.

Additionally, multifamily property owners can receive a rebate of up to $20,000 for the installation of charging stations within Potomac Edison's service territory. For more information, visit www.evdrivenpe.com.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties in Maryland and 151,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

