Parallel's goodblend™ Texas Launches First-Ever Medical Marijuana Chocolate Bar Format for Patients in the Texas Compassionate Use Program From the dispensary that revolutionized medical marijuana edibles in the state, Heights Dark Chocolate is a first-of-its-kind product giving TCUP patients access to the benefits of THC in a delicious chocolate bar format.

ATLANTA and AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- goodblend™ Texas, a retail brand of Parallel, one of the nation's largest privately-held multi-state cannabis operators, today announced the launch of the first medical marijuana chocolate bar for patients registered in the Texas Compassionate Use Program. The Heights Dark Chocolate bar is the fifth first-to-market product innovation that it has launched in Texas in the last year.

goodblend Pennsylvania (PRNewsfoto/Parallel) (PRNewswire)

"goodblend is proud to be the first medical cannabis dispensary in Texas to offer medical marijuana chocolate to patients across the Lone Star State," said Gene Tallman, President of goodblend Texas. "Studies suggest that by infusing THC with lipids like those found in chocolate, the beneficial THC experience may be amplified. This is great news for patients who need long-lasting relief from conditions such as PTSD, cancer, or neurological diseases."

The chocolate bar recipe was designed in-house by goodblend's expert chocolatier, and provides patients with a precise dose of 5mg of THC per square. Each child-resistant package contains 20 single-serving squares for 100mg of THC per bar. The new chocolate bar will be available for $35 starting March 15 exclusively at goodblend Texas.

The launch of this new cannabis product format in Texas follows the recent news that Parallel invested $25M in a new state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, production, and retail facility in San Marcos. This financial commitment expands Parallel's ability to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis products in Texas. The planned 63,000 square-foot facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the San Marcos region. The company also recently introduced its goodblend™ retail brand, which reflects Parallel's intent to lead the way to the future of cannabis by providing patients a trusted, consistent and seamless way to connect and learn, and to access innovative, high-quality cannabis products in a variety of formulations.

About Parallel

Parallel is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the United States with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and a joint venture with Cookies retail brand in Nevada. It will add a sixth market upon the pending regulatory approval of the planned acquisition of six Windy City Cannabis licenses in Illinois. Parallel has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, Float and Heights offered through its retail wholesale business. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 44 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Through its wholly owned Parallel Biosciences subsidiary, it conducts advanced cannabis science and R&D for new product development in its facilities in Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and a facility in Budapest, Hungary through an exclusive license and partnership. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For more information on goodblend Texas and its products, access tx.goodblend.com and www.facebook.com/goodblendtx.

Texas CUP License #0006

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parallel; goodblend