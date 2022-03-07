It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10™ Cosmetics & Ex10sions Celebrate International Women's Day with 50% Off Sale

MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, founder, CEO and full-owner of famed haircare brand, It's a 10® Haircare, as well as Be A 10 Cosmetics™ and Ex10sions by Carolyn is celebrating International Women's Day in a big way. This year, Carolyn and her lineup of beauty-brands are excited to share a 50% off site-wide sales to celebrate the annual holiday across the respective direct-to-consumer websites.

As a Latina who has founded several successful companies including the lines mentioned above, Carolyn is proudly still the sole-owner of all three. Through tenacity, and a belief in herself, she is a self-made success and through her work she hopes to inspire young females, while making them feel like the "10" that they are.

"As a woman business owner, my proudest achievement has been transforming my companies into the successful sought-after brands they are today," said Carolyn. She continued, "Even though this sounds like a professional accomplishment, it's so much more than that. It's personal. I'm a double minority – a Hispanic woman – who's making strides in a male-dominated industry. I've heard so many beautiful stories on how my journey has inspired many people from beautiful, diverse backgrounds to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams as well and I'm excited to celebrate that today and every day in any way I can."

The sale will begin today, March 7th, 2022, on ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com and HairEx10sions.com and run until 11:59pm on March 8th 2022. Here users can expect to shop for favorites such as It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, the new Be a 10 Be Separate Mascara, or Ex10sions hair extensions for half off. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

