Valens Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Delivered Record Annual and Quarterly Revenue in Both the Audio-Video and Automotive Segments

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Valens Semiconductor delivered record revenues for the full year and fourth quarter 2021 exceeding $70 million and $20 million , respectively. The growth was driven by strong demand for our innovative high-speed digital connectivity solutions and solid execution across our company," said Gideon Ben-Zvi , CEO of Valens Semiconductor.

"2021 was the first full year of mass production of our first-generation chipsets in Mercedes-Benz automobiles, which drove our full year automotive revenues to nearly $8 million . We are well on our way to replicating our Audio-Video success in the Automotive market, and we have achieved several important milestones in 2021 towards this goal. We shipped the first-in-industry engineering samples of MIPI A-PHY standard chipsets, our VA7000, to OEMs, Tier 1s and other leading automotive companies for evaluation and integration into their platforms. In Audio-Video, we introduced and started generating revenue from our newest chipset product family, Stello. Valens is well positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as the market increasingly adopts hybrid models that require video conferencing in the Corporate, Medical and Education verticals.

"2022 is off to a strong start. With our unique standard-setting technology, we continue to leverage our first-mover advantage and deliver offerings that are essential for more advanced and safer driver-assistance systems. We plan to expand our foothold in the Automotive and Audio-Video markets with new product offerings, and to create value for all of our stakeholders in 2022 and beyond," concluded Ben-Zvi.

Key Financial and Business Highlights

Record full year revenues of $70.7 million , up 24.2% from 2020

Record fourth quarter revenues of $20.7 million , up 46.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 8.7% from the third quarter 2021

Shipped first-in-industry MIPI A-PHY automotive chipsets to potential customers and leading ecosystem players

Generated initial revenue from Stello, the newest Audio-Video product family

Met all demand from customers, in a severely supply constrained environment

Record backlog of $78.2 million as of December 31, 2021

Strong balance sheet with $174.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of year-end 2021

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook

"2021 was a transformative year for Valens, as we became a public company and with the proceeds, further solidified our balance sheet to fund growth. Going forward, we remain focused on delivering value to all our stakeholders by increasing revenues year after year, optimizing margins and diligently managing our operations. Our ultimate goal is to achieve and then continue to amplify our profitability," said Dror Heldenberg , CFO of Valens Semiconductor.

"Valens is introducing first quarter 2022 guidance. Revenue is expected to range between $20.6 million and $21.0 million . Gross margins are expected to range between 66.5% and 67.0%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(10.7) million to $(9.7) million .

"For the full year 2022, the company expects revenue to range between $83.0 million and $85.0 million . Gross margins are expected to range between 65.5% and 67.2%, as we anticipate substantial growth in our Automotive revenues in 2022 compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(38.4) million to $(37.8) million ," concluded Heldenberg.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.

Conference Call Information

Valens will host a conference call today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 , at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) dial +1 (888) 642-5032 (U.S.), 0 (800) 917-5108 (UK), 03 918 0609 ( Israel ) or +972 3 918 0609 (all other locations).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens' website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results . The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here . A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens' website shortly after the call concludes.

NYSE Rule 203.01 Annual Financial Report Announcement

March 2, 2021 , is available in the investor relations section of its website at Israel , or by emailing: Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. hereby announces to holders of its ordinary shares that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021 (including its full year 2021 audited financial statements), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on, is available in the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.valens.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx . While the company encourages the sustainable approach of downloading and reading the report online, hard copies of the 2021 Annual Report will be provided free of charge, upon request, as follows: Valens Semiconductor Ltd., 8 Hanagar St. POB 7152, Hod Hasharon 4501309,, or by emailing: investors@valens.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated transaction and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Valens' ability to manage future growth; Valens' ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to them; the effects of competition on Valens' future business; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the effects of health epidemics, such as the recent global COVID-19 pandemic, have had and could in the future have on Valens' revenue, its employees and results of operations; the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry; Valens' ability to adjust its supply chain volume due to changing market conditions or failure to estimate its customers' demand, including during any downturn in the automotive or audio-video markets; disruptions in relationships with any one of Valens' key customers; difficulty selling products if customers do not design Valens products into their product offerings; Valens' dependence on winning selection processes and ability to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins from those wins; political conditions in Israel ; and those factors discussed in Valens' Form 20-F filed with the SEC today, March 2, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Valens filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Valens does not presently know or that Valens currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Valens' expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Valens anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Valens' assessments to change. However, while Valens may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Valens specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Valens' assessment as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Valens

Valens Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the automotive and audio-video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are already on the road and its underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new international standard for automotive connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020

Revenues 20,739 14,123

70,684 56,910

Gross Profit 14,767 10,288

50,579 43,478

Gross Margin 71.2% 72.8%

71.6% 76.4%

Net loss1 (7,973) (6,011)

(26,534) (19,635)

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits2 174,359 61,570

174,359 61,570

Net cash used in operating activities3 (11,380) (6,368)

(21,609) (19,606)

Non-GAAP Financial Data











Non-GAAP Gross Margin4 71.5% 73.4%

71.8% 76.9%

Adjusted EBITDA5,6 (6,951) (4,592)

(16,098) (16,366)

Adjusted EBITDA - after issuance-related costs (6,951) (4,592)

(14,010) (16,366)

Loss per share - after issuance-related costs7 (0.08) (0.56)

(0.62) (1.88)







































1 The year ended December 31, 2021, includes issuance-related costs in the amount of $5,958 thousand (of which $3,396 thousand derived from Stock based compensation related to options' vesting acceleration). 2 As of the last day of the period. 3 The three months and year ended December 31, 2021, include payments of issuance-related costs in the amount of $2,545 thousand and $2,562 thousand, respectively, that were classified to the Statement of Operations. 4 GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $70 thousand and $72 thousand respectively and for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses totaled at $168 thousand and $269 thousand respectively. 5 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP. 6 The year ended December 31, 2021, includes issuance-related costs in the amount of $2,088 thousand (total issuance costs of $5,958 thousand, included in the statement of operations, less $3,396 thousand derived from stock-based compensation (see footnote 1 above) and less an expense of $473 thousand recorded in Financial income, net). 7 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















REVENUES 20,739

14,123

70,684

56,910 COST OF REVENUES (5,972)

(3,835)

(20,105)

(13,432) GROSS PROFIT 14,767

10,288

50,579

43,478 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development expenses (14,890)

(10,833)

(46,875)

(44,725) Sales and marketing expenses (4,460)

(3,420)

(14,214)

(13,657) General and administrative expenses8 (4,042)

(2,454)

(16,556)

(7,884) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (23,392)

(16,707)

(77,645)

(66,266) OPERATING LOSS (8,625)

(6,419)

(27,066)

(22,788) Financial income, net9 820

428

929

3,300 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,805)

(5,991)

(26,137)

(19,488) INCOME TAXES (169)

(37)

(407)

(164) LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES (7,974)

(6,028)

(26,544)

(19,652) Equity in earnings of investee 1

17

10

17 NET LOSS (7,973)

(6,011)

(26,534)

(19,635) BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY

SHARE10 (0.08)

(0.90)

(1.15)

(3.25) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED 97,105,948

10,735,210

33,031,205

10,448,218 USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY



















8 The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, include issuance-related costs

in the amount of $5,958 thousand ($5,485 thousand in General and administrative expenses and additional $473 thousand in

Financial Income, net). 9 See footnote 8 10 See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Loss per Share.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)









ASSETS

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents



56,791



26,316 Short-term deposits



117,568



35,254 Trade accounts receivable



7,095



8,679 Inventories



9,322



3,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,255



2,969 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



199,031



76,377 LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



2,741



2,353 Other assets



828



435 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



3,569



2,788 TOTAL ASSETS



202,600



79,165













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES

AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES



15,699



11,164 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Warrants liability



-



568 Forfeiture shares



4,658



- Other long-term liabilities



46



45 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



4,704



613 TOTAL LIABILITIES



20,403



11,777 REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBILE PREFERRED SHARES



-



149,611 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



182,197



(82,223) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED

SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



202,600



79,165















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

















Year Ended December 31,









2021

2020



CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss for the period





(26,534)



(19,635)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:

















Income and expense items not involving cash flows:

















Depreciation





1,099



1,093



Stock-based compensation





9,869



5,329



Exchange rate differences





(496)



(2,821)



Interest from short-term deposits





87



524



Change in fair value of warrant liability





-



109



Change in fair value of forfeiture shares





173



-



Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received





18



11



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Trade accounts receivable





1,584



(944)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(5,286)



(741)



Inventories





(6,163)



(449)



Long-term assets





(411)



(1)



Current liabilities





4,450



(2,081)



Other long-term liabilities





1



-



Net cash used in operating activities





(21,609)



(19,606)



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Investment in short-term deposits





(121,947)



(86,861)



Maturities of short-term deposits





39,227



116,036



Purchase of property and equipment





(1,443)



(861)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(84,163)



28,314



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Proceeded from Transactions related to the Merger, net





134,185



-



Exercise of options





1,246



406



Net cash provided by financing activities





135,431



406



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents





816



1,646



INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





30,475



10,760



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD





26,316



15,556



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD





56,791



26,316



SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

















Cash paid for taxes





417



139



NON-CASH ACTIVITY

















Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment





44



-



Unpaid issuance costs





41



-



Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares





150,179



-



Issuance of forfeiture shares





4,485



-















































VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Net loss11 (7,973) (6,011)

(26,534) (19,635) Adjusted to exclude the following:











Financial income (expense), net (820) (428)

(929) (3,300)

Income taxes 169 37

407 164

Equity in earnings of investee (1) (17)

(10) (17)

Depreciation 312 294

1,099 1,093

Share-based compensation expenses 1,362 1,533

9,869 5,329 Adjusted EBITDA - before issuance-related costs (6,951) (4,592)

(16,098) (16,366) Issuance-related costs - -

2,088 - Adjusted EBITDA - after issuance-related costs (6,951) (4,592)

(14,010) (16,366)



















11 See footnote 1















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP Tables

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, GAAP Loss per Share 2021 2020

2021 2020











GAAP Net Loss (7,973) (6,011)

(26,534) (19,635) Adjusted to include the following:









Accrued dividend related to Preferred Shares12 - (3,662)

(11,330) (14,330) Total Loss used for computing Loss per share (7,973) (9,673)

(37,864) (33,965) Weighted average number of shares used

in calculation of net loss per share 97,105,948 10,735,210

33,031,205 10,448,218 GAAP Loss per share (0.08) (0.90)

(1.15) (3.25)







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, Non-GAAP Loss per Share 2021 2020

2021 2020











GAAP Net loss (7,973) (6,011)

(26,534) (19,635) Adjusted to exclude the following:









Issuance-related costs - -

5,958 - Total Loss used for computing Loss per share (7,973) (6,011)

(20,576) (19,635) Weighted average number of shares

used in calculation of net loss per share 97,105,948 10,735,210

33,031,205 10,448,218 Non-GAAP Loss per share (0.08) (0.56)

(0.62) (1.88)

















12 All Preferred Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares as of September 29, 2021.

