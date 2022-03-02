Todd Parker Named Partner At Lenox Advisors

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an NFP company, announced that senior member Todd Parker has been promoted to Partner.

Todd Parker, Partner (PRNewswire)

"From his dedication to his clients to his drive to continually learn, mentor and lead," said Greg Large, President and Chief Operating Officer of the firm, "Todd represents the true heart of Lenox. He's what our organization stands for."

Todd Parker joined Lenox in 2011. He offers more than 20 years of experience to the company and his clients. Throughout his successful career, Todd has consistently demonstrated an unmatched devotion to his clients, taking the time to establish personal connections and fully understand their financial planning needs.

Todd earned Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designations. In addition, he is certified in Long Term Care (CLTC) and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 Registration. He is also licensed in Life and Health insurance with a variety of states throughout the country. Prior to this promotion, Todd was the Director of Disability and Long-Term Care at Lenox.

If you would like to meet with Todd to discuss your financial needs or simply want to help us congratulate him on his new position, feel free to connect with him here.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more about how Lenox Advisors can help you manage your wealth, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

Media inquiries:

Melissa Dziemian, VP, Director of Marketing

Lenox Advisors, Inc.

90 Park Ave., 18 Floor, New York, NY 10016

212.536.8700

(PRNewsfoto/Lenox Advisors, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lenox Advisors, Inc.