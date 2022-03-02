Statement by The U.S. Conference of Mayors on President Biden's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address this evening, U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran issued the following statement:

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewswire)

"There is so much more that unites us than what divides us, and perhaps nothing is more sacred than our shared beliefs in democracy and freedom. Mayors appreciate President Biden's focus on protecting and promoting these core values here and around the world. America's mayors continue to unequivocally support the Ukrainian people and our fellow mayors in Ukraine who are fighting for the very survival of their communities.

"We also applaud the President's commitment to rebuilding our nation and addressing persistent obstacles to recovery. Mayors have been on the frontlines taking action to put this pandemic behind us and make cities the drivers of our economy. While great progress has been made, particularly through the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, more work must be done to strengthen our communities. We appreciate the President pledging to make the necessary and critical investments we need to tackle the challenges that remain, especially his commitment to doubling the budget of the Justice Department's COPS community policing grant program, which would make our cities safer and reduce gun-related crime.

"Mayors value the partnership we have with this administration and members of both parties in Congress. We look forward to working together to make a lasting difference in the lives of all Americans."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors