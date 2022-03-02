Spirit Expands in Mexico with New, Daily Nonstop Flights from Monterrey to Austin & Houston

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brightest planes in the sky will fly over the mountains of Northeastern Mexico for the first time this summer. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced two daily nonstop flights from Monterrey International Airport (MTY) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting in June 2022.

Spirit initially entered Mexico in 2003 when its first flight landed at Cancun International Airport (CUN) and continued to invest in the country by adding new stations at Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) in 2012 and Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) in 2021. This new MTY service is an expansion inland in addition to the popular beach destinations, focused on connecting friends and relatives with affordable flights.

Spirit's Austin service will provide the only nonstop flight between the two cities, providing a critical air link between major cities. In Houston, Spirit's new Monterrey service complements a robust international network providing Houstonian's affordable nonstop flights to seven international destinations, along with 17 domestic destinations.

"We're excited about growing our international service from Texas with new daily nonservice from Austin (AUS) and Houston (IAH) to Monterrey, Mexico," said John Kirby, Spirit Airline's Vice President of Network Planning. "Whether traveling for leisure or to visit friends and relatives, Spirit Airlines continues to provide our Guests with More Go."

Spirit Airlines Routes from MTY Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Austin, TX (AUS)* Daily June 22, 2022 Houston, TX (IAH)* Daily June 22, 2022 *Subject to government approval

"The addition of these new routes, thanks to our partnership with Spirit Airlines, will benefit our passengers with more convenient options to fly to some of our most popular destinations. We welcome Spirit to the OMA Group," said Ricardo Dueñas, Director General de OMA.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The expansion in Mexico arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to surf the web and watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Additionally, Spirit was named WalletHub's Most Affordable Airline. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

