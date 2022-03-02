Ask the Expert
Program for March 4 "Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home and Abroad" conference

Published: Mar. 2, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The March 4 "Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home & Abroad"  conference at the National Press Club is sponsored by the American Education Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep).

The March 4, 2022 program will be:

8:00 AM Registration and Middle East Books & More opens in Holeman lounge.

9:00 AM Dale Sprusansky: Conference organizer welcoming remarks in the ballroom. Stream to Zoom registered participants begins.

9:05 AM Speech by Dr. Walter L. Hixson: Why are we here today?

9:20 AM Keynote by Dr. Hanan Ashrawi: What, if any, policies have changed since the Trump administration, and new hope for Palestine's future.

10:10 AM Morning break.

10:40 AM Speech by Paul Noursi: The victorious battle for the First Amendment against Virginia's anti-boycott bill (HB 1161).

11:00 AM Presentation by Jeanne Trabulsi: The fight against Israeli propaganda in Virginia textbooks and an Israeli human rights violator.

11:45 AM Presentation by Edward Ahmed Mitchell: How American groups working for human rights can take measures against joint Israel/lobby espionage and infiltration operations.

12:30 PM Lunch.

1:15 PM Presentation by Rev. Don Wagner: The widespread influence of Christian Zionism and growing backlash inside American churches.

2:00 PM Keynote Gideon Levy: The nature of democracy and human rights in Israel.

2:50 PM Speech by John Kiriakou: Israel's negative, disproportionate and widespread influence on the U.S. national security state.

3:20 PM Afternoon break.

3:40 PM Speech by Radhika Sainath: The Israel lobby's ongoing attacks on freedom of speech across the U.S. and successful legal challenges.

4:30 PM Panel presentation by Sut Jhally:  Whether American news organizations are getting better or worse in the quality, balance and accuracy of their Middle East reporting.

Roger Waters: The positive impact of artist boycotts targeting Israel and how to educate fans.

5:30 PM Closing Remarks: Delinda Hanley of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, and Grant F. Smith of IRmep,

5:30-7 PM Networking Reception.

For information, visit IsraelLobbyCon.org. Tickets for the conference are available at Eventbrite. Tell your state or federal  representative to request a free ticket. Students may apply for free admission. News media can apply for credentials.

