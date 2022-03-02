With a remarkable track record of helping marquee clients accelerate digital transformation, Opus Consulting Solutions joins the U.S. Faster Payments Council to further help drive the adoption of faster payments.

Opus Consulting Solutions is Now a Member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council With a remarkable track record of helping marquee clients accelerate digital transformation, Opus Consulting Solutions joins the U.S. Faster Payments Council to further help drive the adoption of faster payments.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments provider, Opus Consulting Solutions today announced that it has officially joined the U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization that is working towards advancing faster payments in the United States.

"We are pleased to have a niche payments technology company such as Opus join our consortium of leading banks and fintechs," said FPC Executive Director, Reed Luhtanen. He added, "We look forward to leveraging Opus' deep technology proficiency and domain expertise across the broad spectrum of payments ecosystem to promote ubiquitous, safe, and efficient faster payments in the United States."

An industry-led membership organization, the FPC is dedicated to taking inclusive and collaborative approaches to issues that stand in the way of achieving faster payments ubiquity. On becoming a member of the Council, TM Praveen, CEO of Opus Consulting Solutions said, "With a legacy that runs over two decades in building highly innovative payment solutions, Opus is well-positioned to promote ubiquity and faster payments adoption in the U.S. The faster payments system capabilities of the nation are rapidly evolving and innovating at a never-before-seen pace. As members of the Council, we are delighted to be joining the collective effort in building the future of faster payments."

With this membership, Opus will have access to members-only work groups, forums, and FPC work products and will also be actively involved in addressing the most pressing challenges that are currently inhibiting faster payments ubiquity. Sameer Jain, Chief Growth Officer of Opus Consulting Solutions added, "As a member of the U.S. Faster Payments Council, we look forward to playing a key role in advancing broader adoption and ensuring end-user access to faster payments solutions."

About Opus Consulting Solutions

Opus Consulting Solutions is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in their work.

Visit https://opusconsulting.com to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn.

