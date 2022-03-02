NeuroOne® Releases Successful Completion of Long-Term Stimulation Tests for its Novel Thin Film Platform Electrode Technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it successfully completed initial bench top, long-term stimulation testing on a novel design of its thin film electrode technology. The tests measured the electrodes' ability to deliver the number of electrical stimulation pulses required to meet approximately 5 years of use using an active accelerated aging test model. The results demonstrated the potential to provide chronic stimulation at typical stimulation parameters currently used to treat patients suffering with chronic back pain due to multiple failed back surgeries.

Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne commented, "Over the past few years we have been working to develop the technology for long term use given the large market opportunity for chronic stimulation technology. The results of both the long-term recording and stimulation testing demonstrate we are getting closer to achieving that goal. If we are successful in the ongoing development and subsequent submission to the FDA this would enable us to pursue expansion into therapeutic areas such as long-term stimulation for epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, chronic back pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It may also present opportunities for licensing the technology to strategic partners for applications that are outside of our areas of focus. Our initial area of interest is expected to be spinal cord stimulation for chronic back pain given the size of the market and the competitive differentiator we can bring to this market with our unique thin film, low profile electrode platform."

The Company performed accelerated stimulation testing using stimulation levels above what is typically used today to treat patients suffering with chronic back pain due to multiple failed back surgeries. The tests were conducted by recording the number of pulses of stimulation each pair of electrode contacts could deliver before identifying degradation. For a patient with chronic back pain receiving 16 hours of stimulation per day, the testing duration and intensity translates to over 5 years of operation or 4-5 years if operating 24 hours per day.

Camilo Diaz-Botia, PhD, Director of Electrode Development for NeuroOne, said, "We conducted active accelerated longevity stimulation tests in saline solution, which is known to represent harsher conditions than saline solutions with added proteins. After several months of accelerated testing, we observed that most electrode contacts preserve the ability to deliver stimulation pulses at levels that would benefit most patients. We also observed that the electrode material remained electrochemically stable. Lastly, in agreement with our results on long-term recording, we again observed that the thin film insulation performed well during testing."

The Company previously announced successful passive accelerated testing on electrodes that successfully demonstrated the ability to record electrical activity for a minimum of five years.

As previously reported, NeuroOne is also advancing a pipeline of therapeutic electrode technologies for brain tissue ablation, chronic stimulation use for DBS (deep brain stimulation) and spinal cord stimulation for chronic back pain. The Company believes these therapeutic electrode technologies are targeted to addressable markets of over $10 billion.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward–looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding clinical and pre-clinical testing, NeuroOne's business strategy, regulatory approvals, market size and potential growth. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical testing; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; risks that we may not receive regulatory clearance for long-term use; risks that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; and other risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally and those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of the podcast and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

