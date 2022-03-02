John P. Holland Charter School named a 2022 Blue Ribbon Beacon School

In recognition of academic quality and fulfilling the learning needs of all students

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of academic quality and fulfilling the learning needs of all students, The John P. Holland Charter School has been named a 2022 Blue Ribbon Beacon School by the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence (BRSE). The award will be presented during the Blue Ribbon Schools Conference this coming December.

The BRSE Program is a comprehensive school self-assessment experience utilizing the Blueprint for Excellence with guidance and support from Blue Ribbon Recognized School Educators. The program assists all schools, with a special focus on low socioeconomic, culturally diverse, and low performing communities of learning in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs and in developing a school-wide action plan to ensure measurable student achievement.

Noted April Stansberry, representing Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, "Please accept our sincere appreciation for everything that you do to create a positive learning environment for all students!"

"We work so diligently to fulfill the many learning needs of all students," said Dr. Heru Keonte, Principal of The John P. Holland Charter School. "Through the Blue Ribbon process, we have engaged our entire community to identify and build on strengths and overcome challenges."

Added School Founder Christina Scano, "We're the only Charter School serving Paterson to ever receive this distinction, And I think it's because we provide a quality education in a supportive and loving setting, and we strive to support and encourage each and every student."

About The John P. Holland Charter School

John P. Holland Charter School promotes student achievement and learning through a rich educational program, preparing students both academically and civically for participation in the world around them. We focus on individualized learning, creative teaching techniques, a strong applied arts program, character education, and community service and involvement.

Contact: Christina Scano at 973-345-2212

