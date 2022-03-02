Job.com Acquires Healthcare Recruitment Firm QCI Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job.com , the data-driven, AI-powered recruitment platform, announced today the acquisition of QCI Healthcare, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based recruitment company. This achievement marks the fourth successful staffing agency acquisition by Job.com, which is strategically continuing to build its position leading the digital transformation of the industry.

"The highly fragmented staffing industry has grown from 6,500 companies in 2000, to over 20,000 today," said Job.com Co-Founder and CEO Paul Sloyan. "With the onset of the digital revolution, the staffing industry is ripe for both consolidation and modernization with further digital enhancements. We're delighted to welcome the QCI team to Job.com and we are committed to developing this and our other acquisitions by applying our technology to remove friction from the staffing process."

"We are thrilled to now be part of Job.com," said QCI Medical President Ken Jewett. "My Co-Founder Christian Vera and I recognized this as a great opportunity to further grow and enhance QCI, while continuing to offer our clients and nurses a first class level service. The addition of Job.com's technology will help us bring QCI to the next level, and we are excited by the journey ahead with the rest of the Job.com management and team."

Job.com is on the acquisition trail for small to medium sized staffing agencies; thus far, it has acquired four staffing companies, with further acquisitions scheduled in Q1 of 2022. Acquisition remains a core component of Job.com's growth strategy, and it is positioned to continue tapping into the vast selection of great staffing agencies currently operating within North America, with plans to acquire no fewer than eight additional staffing agencies in a variety of sectors—from healthcare to cybersecurity—this year alone.

"In 20 years of working in this industry, I've seen all the various moving parts of the staffing process," said Job.com President Steve O'Brien, "and there are many inefficiencies that the hiring process inadvertently creates, which ultimately result in increased cost and time to hire. At Job.com we are successfully integrating the digital process with key human elements to remove as much of the friction as possible and to lift the revenue performance per recruiter."

Job.com is effectively and efficiently using its platform and proprietary technology to streamline the staffing process. All company applicant responses are run through a singular software system called Always On Recruiter (AOR). This highly technical system is powered by Job.com's artificial intelligence, which utilizes a unique machine learning algorithm.

"Job.com has been developing software designed to fit seamlessly within systems of record, like Bullhorn, vendor management systems, and programmatic software in order to streamline the attraction, shortlisting, screening, and scheduling components of the recruitment process," said Job.com Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Arran Stewart. "Our AI receives feedback at all points of the process and uses demand-side learning to help increase accuracy in identifying the best candidates out of an applicant list."

Job.com is looking to further digitize the staffing process by utilizing AI, blockchain, video, and a range of innovative hiring technologies. While many platforms seek to remove the essential human element from the equation, Job.com provides first-of-their-kind tools that enhance the hirer's capabilities. This approach combines the power of people and technology in order to revolutionize every step of the recruitment experience—from searching and matching to applying and onboarding.

In its mission to streamline recruitment and eliminate friction from the staffing process, Job.com is actively utilizing the many areas of data that staffing agencies currently fail to capture. These rich sources of learning increase throughput in hiring and save time during the onboarding process. By leveraging these untapped resources, Job.com gives both hirers and jobseekers the tools they need for a truly optimized, intelligent recruitment journey.

Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer level user experiences throughout the hiring process. This combination provides true value and control to jobseekers, companies, and recruiting teams, resulting in more effective talent acquisition, better fit career moves, and a more human hiring experience. Job.com's solutions are growing and evolving rapidly to serve multiple segments of the market and will come to represent the place where individual jobseekers manage their career path and employers find their next hire.

