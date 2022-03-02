InventHelp Inventor Develops Sports-Themed Board Game (DLL-3859)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sports-themed game to provide fun while also challenging players to think strategically," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the MIX SPORTS. My design can be enjoyed during parties, get-togethers and family leisure time."

The invention provides a board game that would simulate the play and action of multiple sports. In doing so, it offers a challenging alternative to traditional board games. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a novel design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy sports and board games. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

