InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Spittoon-Type Device (DKC-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient spittoon-type device for chewing tobacco, spit, mucus, food particles, sunflower and pumpkin seeds," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the SPITTER CUP. My design would be easy to carry and use while walking in the park, at a sporting event, concert or amusement park."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to dispose of seed shells, chewing tobacco and other items within the mouth. In doing so, it eliminates the need to spit items onto the ground. As a result, it reduces messes and it provides added convenience. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who chew tobacco, seeds, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

