DispatchHealth and The American College of Cardiology Announce Innovative Collaboration Focused on In-Home Cardiovascular Care

DENVER and WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, the nation's first comprehensive in-home high acuity medical provider, today announced its collaboration with The American College of Cardiology (ACC), a nonprofit professional medical society, to enhance the lives of cardiovascular disease patients. The first of its kind, the collaboration between DispatchHealth and ACC is designed to extend the reach and capabilities of cardiovascular care teams with a series of innovative care delivery pathways for in-home cardiovascular care for health system and clinician partners.

DispatchHealth Logo (PRNewsfoto/DispatchHealth) (PRNewswire)

DispatchHealth and ACC's new collaboration extends the reach, capability, & scale of cardiovascular care into the home

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death with more than 659,000 people dying each year and costs more than $363 billion in healthcare costs throughout the United States annually. DispatchHealth and ACC's new collaboration extends the reach, capability, and scale of cardiovascular care into the home to combat the ongoing heart disease endemic. The organizations' collaboration has created in-home innovative care delivery pathways for partners across the healthcare delivery spectrum to help manage cardiovascular disease outside of the hospital or to supplement hospital-based care after discharge.

"The ACC is mission driven to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, which can't happen without innovative ways of reaching patients where they are to ensure they are effectively managing their heart disease every day," said Ami Bhatt, MD, FACC, ACC Chief Innovation Officer. "Through our collaboration with DispatchHealth, we're giving patients and their clinicians the tools to treat and prevent heart disease at home and helping to ensure patients stay healthy after hospital discharge and avoid future hospital stays."

The ACC Innovation working group, which consists of practicing cardiovascular care team members, and DispatchHealth in-home care clinician leaders developed the care pathways focused on in-home care for cardiovascular disease in pre-hospital settings, post-acute care settings and hospital-level care settings. The collaboration brings a more focused approach to providing value-based care and achieving the quadruple aim with the innovative cardiovascular care delivery pathways. The DispatchHealth and ACC collaboration will provide health systems and other partners a unique opportunity to work closely with clinicians and implement patient-centered cardiovascular care at an important intersection for the patient journey – in the home.

"We are excited to collaborate with ACC and their Innovation Program to provide solutions that will help our partners transform and extend the reach of cardiology care into the home," said Dr. Mark Prather, chief executive officer and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "DispatchHealth's care model is a broad spectrum of in-home, high-acuity care which enables more patient-centered care and gives us, and our partners, a unique approach to preventable care. The pioneering collaboration with ACC combines their cardiovascular expertise and specialty and our proven care model to bring value to the society at large with excellent care while bending the cost curve around one of the most common and preventable conditions."

DispatchHealth's unique model of in-home care aligns the payer, clinician, health systems and patients to provide value-based care. Since its founding, DispatchHealth has scaled its proven clinical model to offer complex home-based medical care, including mobile imaging, in 33 states and 55 markets, and contracting with multiple payers to cover 150 million lives. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023.

If you are interested in learning more about this partnership and the innovative cardiovascular disease care pathways for your healthcare organization, please reach out to DispatchHealth's Vice President, Commercial Strategy, Devin Paullin at Devin.Paullin@DispatchHealth.com.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About The American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DispatchHealth