delaPlex Ventures Announces Acquisition of GET Valet, Rebrand and New Digital Platform New Brand Reflects Customer-Centric Business Model, Creating Parking Experiences that Connect Drivers to What They Want

ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- delaPlex Ventures, a venture studio that transforms ideas into market-leading products and SaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of GET Valet, a parking technology company, rebranding under a new name, GET IT Corporation ("GET IT"), and the company's new digital SaaS platform. The move to acquire GET Valet first started in July of 2021 when GET Valet took steps to emerge from the pandemic with the addition of parking solution enhancements, modules, and customer re-engagement opportunities. The acquisition process took four months, and the asset purchase deal was signed in November of 2021.

delaPlex Ventures, a division of delaPlex, provides a strategic blend of world-class discipline experts, operational support, and capital funding to help clients transform their ideas into profitable, market-leading products and SaaS solutions. (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of GET Valet fits into the delaPlex Ventures strategy of providing a strategic team of experts, operational support, and funding to help companies like GET Valet focus on what they do best," said Mark Rivers, delaPlex Ventures CEO. "They were struggling because of the pandemic, but we knew their solution was well-founded. Before writing one line of code, they engaged, listened, and gathered input from every stakeholder in the parking process, especially drivers. That approach is a key element to success. We're excited to deliver GET IT's new digital platform to parking operators to help them connect their customers to a parking experience they want."

Along with the new name, the new brand reflects GET IT's broader solutions' capabilities and flexibility to adapt quickly to process and operational changes, all from one platform. For example, real-time data and metrics provide insights to identify process gaps and opportunities to connect drivers to what they want.

The GET IT Platform is comprised of two core digital products, GET Parking, for self-parking solutions, and GET Valet, for assisted parking solutions, and four supporting modules, GET 360, GET Analytics, GET Pass and GET Payments.

GET IT products

GET Parking is a contactless self-parking solution that provides drivers unique features, such as automatic alerts to extend parking time so drivers can avoid fines.

GET Valet is a frictionless assisted parking solution that is designed with adaptable features for industry specific parking locations. For example, GET Valet for airports integrates with FlightAware for real-time flight data so travelers can remotely pay and tip upon landing and avoid waiting at the valet stand.

GET IT modules

GET 360 is a proprietary, dynamic operations hub from which parking operators can manage their business anytime, from anywhere, from any device.

GET Analytics is a proprietary, real-time reporting and data analytics tool for parking companies to make well-informed decisions.

GET Pass is a proprietary, QR coded pass that is time-sensitive and driver-unique that allows drivers to come and go with just a quick scan by valet attendants.

GET Payments provides users multiple options for payments and tipping that are secure and safe.

Unlike other solutions available, GET IT's technology provides delivery options for drivers, including SMS messaging for those drivers who do not wish to download the app to utilize these services.

About delaPlex Ventures

delaPlex Ventures is a venture studio that provides a strategic blend of world-class discipline experts, operational support, and capital funding to help clients transform their ideas into profitable, market-leading products and SaaS solutions. By using a collaborative agile approach with an in-house toolbox of professional services, clients of delaPlex Ventures can strategically address their business needs, thereby enabling them to focus on what they do best and turn their visions into formidable companies for the long term.

About GET IT Corporation

GET IT Corporation delivers digital parking solutions through web, mobile and SMS creating meaningful driver experiences and streamlining parking operations. GET IT offers exclusive, customer-centric parking technology that empowers operators to transform their parking and valet services by connecting drivers to what they want. For more information visit www.getitcorp.io.

Contact:

Beryl Mokros, CMO, delaPlex Ventures

bmokros@delaplex.com

(404) 876-3334 ext. 409

GET IT delivers smarter driver-centric parking SaaS solutions that transforms the parking experience by easily connecting drivers to what they want. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE delaPlex