Columbus State Community College Increases Student Mental Health Support

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus State Community College announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Uwill's proprietary technology connects students with a team of licensed counselors based on their unique needs and preferences. Designed to complement campus counseling services, the platform allows campuses to increase capacity and eliminate waitlists, while supporting the diverse needs of students.

"Because so many of our students balance work and family commitments along with their studies, it's important to provide a counseling solution that meets them where they are," said Diana M. Wisse, Ph.D., Executive Director of Student Affairs at Columbus State Community College. "This partnership is about making therapy available to our students anywhere, at any time — so they have the support they need to continue on their educational journey."

Columbus State Community College is launching this new teletherapy solution at a time of increasing mental health challenges on campuses nationwide. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and according to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected over the past two years.

"In many ways, community colleges and their students have borne the brunt of the turmoil of the past two years," said founder and CEO of Uwill, Michael London. "Now more than ever, it's critical for institutions like Columbus State Community College to ensure that students have the mental health support they need to navigate the path to success in postsecondary education."

Uwill's proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence to immediately connect students with available counselors who meet their unique needs and preferences. The only secure, student-focused teletherapy platform, Uwill offers all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, message), 24/7/365 emergency access, live events and more. Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions worldwide including Boston College, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, Xavier University and the Michigan and Massachusetts state school systems to ensure their online mental health and wellness environment meets student needs.

