CK Grows to Twenty with the Addition of Three Litigators, Including Veteran Prosecutor David Calviello

NEWARK, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP welcomes three white-collar litigators to its team of former federal and state prosecutors, expanding the firm to 20 lawyers in its New Jersey and New York offices.

"Our steady expansion since inception has been a reflection of the trust earned in favorably resolving our clients' most sensitive matters," commented Co-Founding Partner Thomas R. Calcagni. "We continue building the very best team of trial lawyers for the sake of serving our clients – which includes the addition of our newest colleagues."

Partner David Calviello joins CK after serving twenty-five years at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, most recently as Trial Chief. With nearly sixty criminal jury trials under his belt, his talent in the courtroom is second to none. "I was drawn to CK by the firm's white-collar focus and commitment to achieving the very best for its clients. And it was important for me to be among those who are similarly service-minded," explained Calviello, who also served as President of the Assistant Prosecutors Association of New Jersey. "With its deep bench of former federal and state prosecutors, CK has been a seamless fit."

"Clients come to us for the exceptional experience, skill, and judgment embodied by David. His ability in the courtroom will be invaluable to our clients and to us as a firm," noted Co-Founding Partner Eric Kanefsky.

Thomas Coghlan and Niko Rydelek have also joined CK as associate attorneys. Both Coghlan and Rydelek previously litigated at preeminent national law firms and served as federal and state judicial law clerks.

In a joint statement, CK's Co-Founding partners said, "We are grateful to continue attracting top talent like David, Tom, and Niko. And we are looking forward to further expansion as we continue delivering the very best for our clients."

Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP is a Newark- and New York City-based boutique law firm of former federal and state prosecutors, who bring their exceptional litigation experience to bear for clients with critical matters. Our attorneys are known and respected for their tenacious advocacy, superior credibility, and inside knowledge allowing them to manage, navigate, and favorably resolve government investigations and other high-stakes disputes.

