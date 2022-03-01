VVDN extends its Networking and Wireless portfolio by working on the next generation technologies Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7

FREMONT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, and end to end product engineering and manufacturing company, announced to work on the next generation technologies in the networking and Wi-Fi space. VVDN caters to global and domestic OEMs by supporting them in their next generation product development as well as manufacturing. VVDN comes with capabilities on different silicon platform thereby bringing the new technology and knowledge that helps the company to accelerate the next generation product development for OEMs in this space.

VVDN does end-to-end product development from hardware to mechanical, software to cloud, testing to certification as well as manufacturing of wide variety of solutions including Access Points, Switches, Carrier Grade P2P/P2mP, Gateways/Hubs, OLT/ONT devices etc. VVDN continues to build these products based on the next generation technologies from Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6/6e, wireless mesh. Recently VVDN has also started designs on Wi-Fi 7 for its customers.

Harpreet Singh, VP Networking and Wi-Fi, from VVDN Technologies said, "VVDN has rich and deep expertise on networking and Wi-Fi technologies. We have always been the frontrunners in adopting new technologies. Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 are the future technologies which will deliver high performance and speed. VVDN has already started designs on the same for its customers." He further added, "In addition, strong relationship with silicon companies, networking, and wireless testing labs, best in class infrastructure for production helps VVDN exemplify its positioning to be able to help OEMs accelerate their next gen innovative solutions and products development and manufacturing. We have also won PLI -production linked incentive scheme by Government of India in the networking and telecom space."

VVDN is also showcasing its networking and wireless capabilities at MWC 2022 at Hall 5, Stand 5A81.

