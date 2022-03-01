VEUNEX revolutionizes industrial safety through AI

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even after all the efforts put into improving safety, BLS's new report shows that the number of injuries per 100 full-time workers remained at 2.8 from 2018 to 2020. Through VEUNEX, we offer the opportunity to empower safety teams and harness the power of artificial intelligence.

Now's the time for cutting-edge solutions

Artificial intelligence is no longer a sci-fi concept. But what opportunities will open up if AI is used to increase workplace safety?

With VEUNEX, AI can be used to detect anomalies through CCTV streams, conduct proper action plans in real-time, and combine that with existing protocols to ensure the highest level of safety by reducing the probability and intensity of risks.

WHY VEUNEX?

It's already revolutionizing safety solutions across a variety of industries. We did not make this claim based on our own judgment, but rather the feedback we received from clients, vendors, and those who tested our AI-based safety software. Here are some features that make VEUNEX unique:

No need for new cameras

Unlike other safety solutions, VEUNEX makes the most of existing surveillance cameras, rather than changing them. Thus, there's no need to hire additional staff or install new cameras. All that's needed is an effort to enhance safety.

Solve industrial problems

VEUNEX prevents incidents through the early detection of anomalies in the industrial context. Industries need reliable, integrated, unified solutions. It can also be integrated into other systems such as fire suppression; this way, it's possible to create a united safety system besides mitigating damages.h

Understanding users' concerns

For users concerned about the integration of artificial intelligence into CCTV cameras, VEUNEX is a trusted partner with established experience in this area. We work closely with clients and teams to ease anxieties around digital transformation while respecting cultural sensitivities.

Keeping risks at bay

For more information, book a demo and discuss any safety concerns with a VEUNEX representative. Utilizing VEUNEX puts teams several steps ahead of accidents by empowering them to identify anomalies, choose the right solutions, and keep risks at bay.

