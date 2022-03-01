Trulieve Announces March 2022 Conference Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March.

34 th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.

2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022 : Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". More information about the session can be found Chief Marketing Officerwill participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". More information about the session can be found here

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications

+1 (404) 218-3077

Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

