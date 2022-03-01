SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. - ASTR

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ("Astra Space" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Astra Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 29, 2021, during market hours, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report entitled "Astra Space, Inc (ASTR): Headed for Dis-Astra" (the "Report") which alleged myriad issues with the Company. Among other issues, the Report challenged Astra Space's claims regarding its capacity to launch rockets from "anywhere in the world," its addressable market, the competitiveness of the Company's designs, the reliability and quality of its manufacturing, and the viability of the Company's plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan.

On this news, Astra Space's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or approximately 14%, to close at $6.61 per share on December 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

Contact:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP