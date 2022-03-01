InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Ileostomy Support Belt (CLR-102)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After having my colon removed in 2016, I found that the accessories offered to ostomy/ileostomy patients were lacking," said an inventor from Crown Point, Ind. "This inspired me to develop a support belt that could offer both comfort and functionality."

He developed the patent-pending ILEOSTOMY SUPPORT BELT as a means to offer self confidence as it would conceal and protect an ileostomy bag. This invention would feature an unobtrusive and comfortable design. It could easily be positioned and provides a lightweight, breathable and supportive accessory. Additionally, the invention would allow the ileostomy bag to be easily viewed and accessed.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

