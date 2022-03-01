Forbes Names Cresset Advisors W. Janet Dougherty and Kimberly DuBord to Top Women Wealth Advisors List for 2022

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management (Cresset) Wealth Advisors W. Janet Dougherty, CFA, and Kimberly DuBord, CPWA, have been named to the Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list for 2022. Dougherty ranked #14 and DuBord ranked #46 in Illinois on Forbes' annual list.

"We are immensely proud of Janet and Kimberly for their talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and steadfast commitment to help clients navigate the key financial moments of their lives. The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor recognition serves as testimony to their dedication," said Doug Regan, Founding Partner and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

The Forbes rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced, and assets under management.

