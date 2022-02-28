U.S. CHEMICAL PRODUCTION EXPANDED IN JANUARY

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) expanded by 0.4% in January following a 1.4% gain in December and a 0.3% gain in November, according to data from the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Chemical output rose in all regions, with the largest gains occurring in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions. The U.S. CPRI is measured as a three-month moving average (3MMA).

Chemical production was mixed in January (3MMA), with an improving trend in the production of coatings, adhesives, crop protection, industrial gases, organic chemicals, and basic inorganic chemicals. These gains were offset by weakness in the output of synthetic rubber, manufactured fibers, plastic resins and other specialty chemicals. Output of consumer products was flat.

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. Manufacturing output expanded for a seventh consecutive month in January, by 0.3% (3MMA). The 3MMA trend in manufacturing production was mixed, with gains in the output of food and beverages, appliances, motor vehicles, aerospace, batteries, construction supplies, fabricated metal products, machinery, computers and electronics, semiconductors, foundries, containers, oil and gas extraction, plastic products, paper, and structural panels.

Compared with January 2021, U.S. chemical production was ahead by 1.3%, a slowing comparison from last month. Chemical production continued to be higher than a year ago in all regions except the Gulf Coast.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)

Jan 22/ Dec 21 Jan 22/ Jan 21 Key products

Gulf Coast 0.2% -0.9% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber

Midwest 0.7% 3.6% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints

Ohio Valley 0.5% 4.3% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals

Mid-Atlantic 0.5% 5.6% consumer products

Southeast 0.5% 3.7% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products

Northeast 0.3% 5.7% consumer products and specialty chemicals

West Coast 0.7% 5.9% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products

U.S. Total 0.4% 1.3%

















The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and as such, includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPRI includes the most recent Federal Reserve benchmark revision released on May 28, 2021. To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. Thus, the reading in January reflects production activity during November, December, and January.

