Season Three of David Meltzer's, "2 Minute Drill" Premieres on Apple TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 4th, the third season of David Meltzer's "pitch only" show 2 Minute Drill premieres on Apple TV in more than 100 countries around the world upon its release.

Hosted by Legendary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Best-Selling Author, David Meltzer, 2 Minute Drill features entrepreneurs from all walks of life competing each week for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Five contestants have just two minutes to deliver their most convincing pitch. Find out who will fold under the pressure and who will thrive.

Teaming up with partners like Verb Technologies, POWERHOME Solar, Outpost Ventures, Trade and Travel, SeneGence and more. Alongside its worldwide release on Apple TV, this season will also utilize verbTV, an extension of Verb's online shopping destination Marketplace, an online TV channel with interactive, shoppable entertainment content that allows viewers to click, shop, and perform numerous other interactions directly through the video.

New for this season are the weekly "Entrepreneur Showcase" segments, which highlight top entrepreneurs and the mindsets that have brought them success. David is also joined by featured guest judge, Jayson Waller, the host of the True Underdog Podcast and CEO of POWERHOME Solar, as well as guest judges Dr. Lacey Book, Founder of the Black Diamond Club, Teri Ijeoma, founder of Trade and Travel, and Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies (NASDAQ: VERB).

Providing the "Junior Achievement Impact Award'' this season are renowned business leaders and co-founders of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Steven and Brittany Yeng. Each episode they will be honoring one entrepreneur who is making a positive impact on the world with their idea. Junior Achievement Worldwide has recently been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, alongside David Meltzer serving as Chief Chancellor of JA University Worldwide.

"I'm so excited for this new season to launch on one of the world's most popular streaming platforms, Apple TV," explains Executive Producer, David Meltzer. "It's my mission to create content that gives entrepreneurs the tools to be their best, and I can't wait to share this new season with the world."

Apple TV will also feature additional content from David Meltzer, who has been selected as a top entrepreneur contributor. Shows include his top podcast "The Playbook", as well as the first late-night entrepreneurial show, "Office Hours", featuring the brightest millionaires, billionaires, and entrepreneurs, in business, sports, and entertainment to talk about success, failure, and everything in between. David is also developing many other shows with the world's top business leaders.

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Bloomberg television series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix: His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

