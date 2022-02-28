InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Lights (LUW-105)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Another driver cut me off while driving to Walmart which I suspect was because some lights were burned out and the vehicle went unnoticed," said an inventor from Louisville, Ky. "This inspired me to develop a temporary means to resolve burned-out vehicle lights for enhanced safety."

He was inspired with PORTERHOUSE LIGHTS which offer a quick solution to burned-out vehicle lights that are easy to apply. This invention could provide drivers with protection against receiving citations. Additionally, they could help to maintain a high level of safety to reduce the amount of accidents and possibly vehicular damage and fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUW-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

