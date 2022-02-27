TCL Reinforces its Commitment to 5G and Expands Portfolio with New Smartphones, Tablets, and CPEs at Mobile World Congress 2022

TCL Reinforces its Commitment to 5G and Expands Portfolio with New Smartphones, Tablets, and CPEs at Mobile World Congress 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, unveils a range of smart devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. Reinforcing TCL's mission to provide 5G connectivity for all, the mobile announcements include an expanded TCL 30 Series line-up, with five new smartphones including a feature-rich 5G model. These are announced alongside three new tablets, including the latest addition to TCL's innovative NXTPAPER family, and the new TCL TAB 10s 5G. Consolidating its position as a leader in connectivity, TCL also brings to market three new CPEs, including the LINKHUB 5G, a powerful 5G router created to connect hundreds of devices across a range of environments.

"TCL's vision is to inspire customers to achieve greatness through smart, innovative, and premium technologies and experiences. This is evidenced with the new range of smart devices launched at Mobile World Congress 2022," said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. "By continuing to expand our portfolio across several categories, we are bringing to life our mission to make a truly connected world that bridges hardware and software in a meaningful way, improves human connections, and enhances the daily lives of our customers whilst delivering incredible value."

Expanding the TCL 30 Series: Smartphones that inspire customers' unique styles

Introducing five new TCL 30 Series smartphones: the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E. Each delivers feature-rich experiences accessible to all. These join the recently announced TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, which are exclusive to the U.S. market.

TCL 30 Series (PRNewswire)

With smart, easy to use 50MP cameras across all the newly announced TCL 30 Series smartphones, landscape photos, portraits, and close-up scenes are reproduced with lifelike detail.

Camera enhancements maximize the smartphone imaging experience. Steady Snap pauses time and clearly captures subjects in motion; Face Tracking is perfect for portraits on the move; and Auto-Capture makes it easy to get more friends in-frame for wide-angle selfies.

TCL's display legacy also shines brightly across the series. A 6.52-inch mini-notch display graces the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E to provide reliably good viewing experiences, while the 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens on TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 showcase rich contrast, punchy colors, deep blacks and cinematic views. TCL's pioneering display technology, NXTVISION, furnishes all five smartphones with enhanced visuals and multiple modes with eye care at the focus.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 feature ultra-slim 7.74mm thin design, and weigh only 184g for a perfect fit in the palm and pocket. All five devices come with large batteries over 5000mAh and support fast charging, comfortably lasting from morning to night with ease.

Pricing and availability

TCL 30 5G: from €249, availability in Europe in April 2022 , coming to select regions

TCL 30+: from €199, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30: from €179, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30 SE: from €149, availability now in Europe , coming to select regions later

TCL 30 E: from €139, availability in Europe in April 2022 , coming to select regions later

Prices vary by country.

Growing Tablet Portfolio: enriched, immersive experiences for all occasions

TCL is expanding its tablet portfolio at MWC 2022 with three new products.

First, the TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10, following the recently launched TCL NXTPAPER 10s, is the latest installment of TCL's critically acclaimed NXTPAPER line-up. TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10 is available in a Wi-Fi or 4G LTE configuration. Whichever you opt for, it's an exceptionally capable tablet, delivering learning, entertainment, and creative tools to your hands, matched with reliable battery life.

TCL NXTPAPER MAX 10 (PRNewswire)

The tablet's immersive 10.36-inch NXTPAPER display and 83% screen-to-body ratio create an expansive paper-like canvas. Whether you need a notepad for writing, a big-screen for long bouts of reading, or a movie streaming, game playing tab, it checks all the boxes. The display consists of a unique multi-layer system with each layer playing its own role in filtering harmful blue light and protecting eyesight. Topped off with a layer of anti-glare glass which reduces reflected light, NXTPAPER MAX 10 looks and feels like paper, for a more comfortable, natural reading and writing experience.

Next, the TCL TAB 10 HD 4G offers non-stop entertainment. Get lost in your favorite shows with bright and captivating colors, and thanks to a slim 8.7mm bezel, visual interruptions are kept to a minimum.

With a 5500mAh battery, it will comfortably make it through a full day of reading, watching and browsing, and thanks to its powerful Octa-Core chipset, TCL's latest 4G tablet delivers capable performance too.

The third tablet in the line-up is the TCL TAB 10s 5G, one of the first affordable tablets to launch with 5G connectivity. Showcasing a 10.1-inch FHD screen, the tablet's ample resolution and size are matched with NXTVISION technology, so movie and video game visuals are not only enhanced, but are also optimized for eye health.

Add ultra-fast 5G, plus an 8000mAh of battery power and 4GB of memory, and users will be able to stream movies and sports, hold video calls, and multi-task from almost anywhere they can get signal or Wi-Fi connectivity without interruption.

These products will soon be joined by the TCL TAB PRO 12 5G, an upcoming tablet with a large display and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, with a strong focus towards entertainment and productivity.

The NXTPAPER MAX 10 goes on sale starting in Asia from mid Q2 2022 and will be available from €269. The TCL TAB 10 HD 4G is available now in Europe starting at €179 with additional FHD version on sale starting in Asia from late March at €199. The TCL TAB 10s 5G will be on sale mid Q2, priced at €349.

New Range of CPEs: delivering highly-capable, seamless connections

TCL is expanding its CPE portfolio with the launch of a 5G router and two 4G solutions, showcasing TCL's mission to help make a truly connected world for all.

TCL LINKHUB 5G CPE (PRNewswire)

With the LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515, TCL launches a powerful 5G router which delivers advanced Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. First announced at CES 2022, it's capable of carrying up to 256 users and supports cloud-based gaming, high-quality live streaming, online education and working from home.

LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63 is a personal mobile Wi-Fi which offers high-speed connectivity in a lightweight, pocket-sized design. LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 comes in a simple and elegant design, with dual-band Wi-Fi providing fast 4G download speeds of up to 300Mbps. This means the whole household can enjoy videos, online gaming, and education while working from home. Both products are eSIM compatible.

The LINKHUB 5G CPE HH515 will be available in Q1 in Europe. LINKZONE LTE CAT6 Mobile Wi-Fi MW63 and LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 will launch in Europe in Q2.

TCL will also launch a new LINKZONE 5G Mobile Wi-Fi MW513, supporting Sub-6GHz + mmWave, making it even easier for consumers to connect to ultra-fast 5G Wi-Fi on the go.

TCL continues mission to democratize innovative, smart, connected technologies is at the heart of all the announcements at MWC 2022. Through partnerships with more than 80 carriers in 160 countries, TCL delivers on its commitment to provide lightning fast, reliable, affordable and powerful 5G devices for everyone to enjoy a smarter home and life. To learn more about TCL, and for details on the products covered in this release, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.