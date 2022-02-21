InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Design for Headphones (ORD-2841)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create stylish and expressive headphone accessories for individuals who wear plug-style earrings," said one of two inventors, from Apopka, Fla., "so we invented the PLUGS PLUS. Our design would offer a functional and fashionable way to enjoy music."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative and fashionable design for headphones. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional wireless headphones. As a result, it allows the user to hear music as well as the ambient noise of his surroundings and it enhances function, safety and style. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear plug-style earrings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

