Dalfen Industrial Acquires 2-Building Sale-Leaseback in East Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 2-building, 408,308 square foot industrial park via a sale-leaseback in Forney, TX – a submarket east of Dallas. The opportunity was sourced off market with the help of Matt Dornak of Stream Realty. In addition to the existing building, this acquisition provides approximately 4.85 acres of undeveloped land that could be used for an outdoor storage yard or a ~200K square foot expansion of the western building.

This property is located in one of Dallas/Fort Worth's fastest growing industrial submarkets with great access to the metro's major thoroughfares such as I-635, I-30, and I-80. This location offers access to over 1.1 million people within a 30-minute drive with a very strong labor pool. Other prominent companies in the area include Amazon and Goodyear.

"Our belief in the strength of the East Dallas industrial submarket in Dallas/Fort Worth is evidenced by our continued acquisition and development in the area," said John Lettieri, Market Officer for Dalfen. Including the Forney property, Dalfen owns 1.8 million square feet of industrial properties in the submarket with an additional 2M under development near the Mesquite Airport.

"Dallas/Fort Worth is one of the leading industrial markets in the nation. The fundamentals are outstanding on all fronts, including population growth, corporate relocations, infrastructure and tenant demand," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "Dalfen plans to continue growing our footprint across the DFW metroplex."

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates close to 9 million square feet across key markets in Texas.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen, currently owns and operates close to 40M feet of industrial properties across the country.

