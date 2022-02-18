Travelzoo's Iconic Top 20® Receives Award from Canadian Online Publishing Industry

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received another award for its iconic Top 20® travel deals newsletter. In a virtual ceremony held last Thursday, the 2021 Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs) named the Top 20 one of the "Best Email Newsletter Designs" in the industry. Travelzoo won silver. Launched in 1999, Travelzoo's Top 20 is the world's most popular travel deals newsletter that remains today a classic not to be missed. Every Wednesday, almost 30 million travel enthusiasts follow the announcement of the week's very best travel deals curated by Travelzoo's staff.

The COPAs were established in 2009 and are held in high regard within the media sector due to their industry-neutral approach. The judging panel consists of the best minds in advertising, art direction, broadcast, digital, magazines, newspapers and web design. Hundreds of media companies across Canada submitted applications for the 2021 COPAs, and winners include well-known brands in Canada such as the National Post, Western Living Magazine and Air Canada enRoute.

"It is an honour to be recognized in such a competitive landscape," said William Brown, General Manager of Travelzoo in Canada. "In addition to curating exclusive deals and experiences to get our members off the couch and exploring the world, we also take great pride in the quality of the content we put in front of them."

The Travelzoo Top 20 is the definitive list of the week's best travel, entertainment and local deals. Every week, Travelzoo's global team reviews, researches and negotiates on behalf of its members offers from thousands of companies. Only the most competitive make the Top 20. Travelzoo's Test Booking Center independently confirms the accuracy and availability of every deal before the list goes out.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

