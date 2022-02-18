New G FUEL Fortune Blend Inspired by Sony Pictures' "Uncharted" Available for Pre-Order Grab a New Collector's Box at GFUEL.com Before This Treasure is Lost Forever

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the new Sony Pictures film Uncharted, now playing exclusively in movie theaters, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new Energy Formula flavor, Fortune Blend, is now available for pre-order for U.S. customers at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Fortune Blend, inspired by Sony Pictures' (PRNewswire)

Fortune Blend is inspired by Sony Pictures' action-adventure film Uncharted, which is based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Fortune Blend is the perfect tropical treat, combining sweet and tangy pineapple and smooth coconut! The Fortune Blend Collector's Box is covered in photos and detailed maps fit for any adventurer, no matter what treasure they seek. Use the included G FUEL Uncharted Shaker Cup to shake up your new journey and help you attain the energy and focus you need to traverse a dangerous jungle path or spend a full night playing games!

"We are thrilled to see that, once again, G FUEL has created an impactful marketing campaign for Fortune Blend that matches the energy of the action-packed adventure film Uncharted that will help their customers chart their own path," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

G FUEL Fortune Blend is available for pre-order by U.S. customers at GFUEL.com as a standalone 40-serving tub and a Collector's Box, which includes one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz Shaker Cup. Plus, the first 2,500 Fortune Blend Collector's Boxes will contain a secret treasure for elite explorers: a replica of Nathan Drake's ring from the Uncharted film!

G FUEL Fortune Blend Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"I've always been a fan of Nathan Drake and his adventures, so teaming up with Sony Pictures again, for their new film Uncharted, has been very exciting," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan, "We know our fans are going to love G FUEL Fortune Blend, a flavor combo that is as well paired as Nathan and Sully."

Don't miss out on picking up G FUEL Fortune Blend - inspired by Sony Pictures Uncharted, now at GFUEL.com. Pre-order a Collector's Box before they are as lost as Magellan's treasure! Sic Parvis Magna.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 318,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Tetris®, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Uncharted

Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. Produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. The film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL