Vince Launches the NewStore Omnichannel Platform in All its U.S. Stores The global luxury apparel and accessories brand has deployed NewStore to accelerate its omnichannel journey and transform its retail operations -- in-store and on mobile

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced it is now powering the in-store shopping experience for Vince , one of three brands operated by Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE). Omnichannel solutions, including mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) , inventory management , store fulfillment , and clienteling , are now live across Vince's 68 U.S. retail locations. Vince also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App , which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel Platform.

Known for its range of luxury products, Vince prides itself on creating elevated yet understated pieces for everyday, effortless style. The brand offers women's and men's ready-to-wear footwear and accessories through 51 full-price retail stores, 18 outlet stores, an ecommerce site, and a subscription service. It also has multiple premium wholesale partners that distribute its products globally. With NewStore, Vince has unified its physical and digital channels, improving the customer experience and creating a level of service consumers have come to expect from a luxury fashion brand.

"Most retailers patch together various point solutions to create the illusion of omnichannel. Until NewStore, I hadn't seen a platform that matched the expectations I had for our brands' in-store and mobile experiences," said Jack Schwefel, Chief Executive Officer, Vince Holding Corp. "NewStore has played an important role in transforming Vince's retail operations because it allows us to bring the personalization and connectedness of ecommerce to our stores. We look forward to rolling out NewStore with Rebecca Taylor in the future."

Since going live, store associate and manager feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. For example, NewStore has made it easier than ever for associates to fulfill orders using only an iPhone. Additionally, Vince can now offer omnichannel features, such as buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) and endless aisle, creating a more convenient shopping experience for their customers. All of these capabilities are made possible by a pre-built integration between NewStore and Salesforce Commerce Cloud . By unifying customer, order, and inventory data across its in-store and online systems, Vince benefits from real-time visibility regardless of where and how a purchase is made.

This integration also serves as the backbone of Vince's consumer app, which combines all of the benefits of its online shopping experience with the mobile-first UX and personalization capabilities that only a native app can provide. While the desktop and mobile versions of its ecommerce site will play an important role in the customer journey, Vince views mobile apps as a powerful channel for consumers to bond with the brand. The next phase of the implementation will focus on enhancing how Vince's stores connect to its app. New features, such as Store Mode , will provide Vince's customers with an even richer, more curated app experience that they can carry around in their pocket.

"Vince is one of the few brands that has turned brick-and-mortar shopping into a fully app-powered, digitally connected retail experience. Not only for its associates, but for the consumer as well," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "By rolling out the full NewStore platform, Vince has set the standard for modern retailers, offering a rich, elegant shopping experience wherever consumers interact with the brand."

Vince customers can now visit participating U.S. locations to see NewStore in action, and they can download the Vince app via the App Store and Google Play .

