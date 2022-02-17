TILLAMOOK, Ore., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) announced today that the 113-year-old farmer-owned co-operative has been awarded two Gold Anthem Awards for the co-op's "All For Farmers" social impact campaign. TCCA received the highest honors in two Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion categories under "Best Fundraising Model" and "Best Brand Campaign." The inaugural Anthem Awards, a new initiative from the Webby Awards, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact.

Tillamook County Creamery Association’s “All For Farmers” Campaign Recognized with Two Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards by the Inaugural Anthem Awards (PRNewswire)

In 2020, TCCA wanted to find a way to help U.S. farmers not only survive the COVID-19 pandemic but thrive into the future. On September 1, 2020, TCCA announced the first year of the "All For Farmers" campaign partnership with American Farmland Trust (AFT), a not-for-profit organization working to save farms and ranches. TCCA pledged to contribute 10% of Tillamook® brand product sales during the month of September* to AFT with the first year of the campaign raising $1.6 million for AFT.

Working with TCCA, AFT created the Brighter Future Fund, a microgrant program founded to uplift, support and amplify farmers from all types of farming communities, especially those historically marginalized in the farming space. Of the first 130 farmers awarded, 96% are underserved or underrepresented farmers including female, non-binary, LGBTQ+, BIPOC and beginning farmers, 74% are female, 70% are first-time farmers, and 60% identify as LGBTQ+ or BIPOC. After seeing the initial success of the program, TCCA continued their support of the Brighter Future Fund in 2021, underwriting all programmatic costs for two more years and encouraging other businesses and individuals to donate. Since its inception, TCCA and AFT have raised over $2.7 million, ultimately benefitting almost 300 farmers in almost every state across the country.

"Stewardship is at the heart of everything we do here at TCCA," said Kate Boltin, Vice President, Brand Marketing, TCCA. "Our commitment to both the future of farming and inclusion and diversity extends beyond our company operations, employees and farms. It's reflected in our All for Farmers program, and we're honored that our efforts to continue supporting America's farmers are recognized by the esteemed panel of judges for the Anthem Awards."

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. Anthem Winners are selected via independent evaluation by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Entries are judged on their own merits based on a standard of excellence for each category as determined by the Academy as well as industry leaders from non-profits, foundations, and purpose-driven brands. Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference followed by a virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022.

"It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society."

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook® products, visit Tillamook.com.

About The Anthem Awards

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands, and people creating long-lasting impact; including, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Education, Art, & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

*10% of sales, up to $1.6 million

CONTACT:

Liz Conant, FleishmanHillard

Liz.Conant@fleishman.com

Tillamook County Creamery Association's (PRNewswire)

Tillamook County Creamery Association (PRNewsfoto/Tillamook County Creamery Assoc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association