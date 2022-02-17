RM LAW Announces Investigation of Cerence Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Cerence and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On February 7, 2022, Cerence issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Cerence reported revenue of $94.4 million, falling short of consensus estimates by approximately $700,000. Separately, Cerence announced the retirement of Company Chief Financial Officer Mark Gallenberger, effective March 11, 2022. On this news, Cerence's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or 31.41%, to close at $43.61 per share on February 7, 2022.

