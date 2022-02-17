Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney

Instructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $110.6 Million Grows 26% year over year (23% ACR* Growth)
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)
Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)(PRNewswire)

"Instructure's strong fourth quarter performance capped off a truly outstanding year for our company," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "During the year, we added over 800 new customers, a 14% increase, as we continued to gain share across our key markets. We delivered 109% net revenue retention for the year, as our clients took advantage of the expanded set of ed tech tools available on the Instructure Learning Platform. Our strong growth trajectory is supported by ongoing momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, both domestically and internationally. Looking ahead, we will continue to make disciplined investments in sales and innovation to reinforce our position at the center of the teaching and learning ecosystem and extend our platform into multi-billion dollar adjacent markets. We look forward to bringing more value to our clients, partners and shareholders in the months and years ahead."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $110.6 million, an increase of 26% year over year
  • Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $111.4 million, an increase of 23% year over year
  • Operating loss of $5.4 million, or negative 4.9% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.7 million, or 36.5% of ACR
  • GAAP net loss of $20.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.7 million, or 37.4% of ACR
  • Cash flow from operations of negative $3.7 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $4.0 million

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $405.4 million, an increase of 34% year over year
  • ACR* of $414.7 million, an increase of 28% year over year
  • Operating loss of $46.9 million, or negative 11.6% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $143.7 million, or 34.7% of ACR
  • GAAP net loss of $88.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $146.7 million, or 35.4% of ACR
  • Cash flow from operations of $105.1 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $168.7 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • In October, Newport News public schools in Virginia, a Canvas client, added MasteryConnect as their student assessment management system. The relationship builds on our statewide Virtual Virginia contract. By directly addressing learning loss and providing accurate data about students' academic progress, MasteryConnect will empower Newport News public schools to make more informed decisions on how to best address learning needs and differentiate instruction.
  • In November, Australian Catholic University (ACU) selected Canvas to replace their Moodle system. After a comprehensive competitive tender process, ACU selected Canvas and Impact as the foundation for their next-generation digital ecosystem to underpin ACU Online, the university's recently launched fully online education portfolio.
  • In November, we announced the acquisition of Kimono (Elevate Data Sync), our secure data syncing solution. Adding Elevate Data Sync to the Instructure Learning Platform accelerates our plans to provide broad support and deeper integration points to the platform for thousands of ed tech providers globally, further empowering schools and higher education institutions to craft the digital learning environment that meets the unique needs of their students.
  • In December, Walden University selected Canvas for its 40,000 student population because of its superior user experience and flexibility at scale, while providing data access and a robust API. The deal also included Impact to help accelerate Walden's transition from Blackboard to Canvas while providing continuity with previous functionality.
  • In January 2022, we announced the launch of a new channel partner program, which we expect will allow Instructure to expand rapidly to new international markets and address the complex educational needs of higher education and K-12 institutions worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform. The program is specifically tailored to assist partners in emerging markets and key countries where educational institutions are looking for more robust, flexible solutions to the unique learning challenges facing students today.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 17, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $108.6 million to $109.6 million
  • ACR* is expected to be in the range of $109.1 million to $110.1 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $36.8 million to $37.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $37.9 million to $38.9 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $33.0 million to $34.0 million

Full Year 2022:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $455.8 million to $459.8 million
  • ACR* is expected to be in the range of $456.7 million to $460.7 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $157.5 million to $161.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $162.1 million to $166.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $140.9 million to $144.9 million
  • Adjusted unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be in the range of $183.0 million to $187.0 million

*ACR, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of ACR to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 financial results today, February 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 7093477. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at nearly 7,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income.  We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

 Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except per share data)




December 31,

2021



December 31,

2020


Assets


(unaudited)





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

164,928



$

146,212


Accounts receivable—net



51,607




47,315


Prepaid expenses



15,475




12,733


Deferred commissions



11,418




6,663


Assets held for sale






57,334


Other current assets



3,384




3,083


Total current assets



246,812




273,340


Property and equipment, net



10,792




11,289


Right-of-use assets



18,175




26,904


Goodwill



1,194,221




1,172,395


Intangible assets, net



629,746




755,349


Noncurrent prepaid expenses



1,553




6,269


Deferred commissions, net of current portion



20,105




16,434


Deferred tax assets



6,477





Other assets



5,901




6,651


Total assets


$

2,133,782



$

2,268,631


Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

18,324



$

13,302


Accrued liabilities



28,408




23,638


Lease liabilities



6,666




6,037


Long-term debt, current



2,763




6,118


Liabilities held for sale






11,834


Deferred revenue



240,936




192,864


Total current liabilities



297,097




253,793


Long-term debt, net of current portion



490,500




820,925


Deferred revenue, net of current portion



14,740




12,015


Lease liabilities, net of current portion



23,678




30,670


Deferred tax liabilities



29,851




58,601


Other long-term liabilities



3,531




4,643


Total liabilities



859,397




1,180,647


Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,741 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



1,407




1,262


Additional paid-in capital



1,539,638




1,264,703


Accumulated deficit



(266,660)




(177,981)


Total stockholders' equity



1,274,385




1,087,984


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,133,782



$

2,268,631


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share data)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020




(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Revenue:

















Subscription and support


$

101,007



$

79,688



$

367,781



$

209,148




$

65,968


Professional services and other



9,586




7,843




37,580




21,525





5,421


Total revenue



110,593




87,531




405,361




230,673





71,389


Cost of revenue:

















Subscription and support



36,348




38,628




148,923




108,603





19,699


Professional services and other



5,442




4,955




20,942




15,547





4,699


Total cost of revenue



41,790




43,583




169,865




124,150





24,398


Gross profit



68,803




43,948




235,496




106,523





46,991


Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



41,686




41,616




162,544




125,650





27,010


Research and development



16,580




14,330




63,771




51,066





19,273


General and administrative



15,968




15,039




54,911




62,572





17,295


Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill












29,612






Impairment on disposal group






6,777




1,218




10,166






Total operating expenses



74,234




77,762




282,444




279,066





63,578


Loss from operations



(5,431)




(33,814)




(46,948)




(172,543)





(16,587)


Other income (expense):

















Interest income



16




9




29




49





313


Interest expense



(6,182)




(16,472)




(50,360)




(50,921)





(8)


Other income (expense), net



(330)




907




(2,695)




1,510





(5,738)


Loss on extinguishment of debt



(22,424)







(22,424)









Total other income (expense), net



(28,920)




(15,556)




(75,450)




(49,362)





(5,433)


Loss before income tax benefit (expense)



(34,351)




(49,370)




(122,398)




(221,905)





(22,020)


Income tax benefit (expense)



13,697




8,136




33,719




43,924





(183)


Net loss and comprehensive loss


$

(20,654)



$

(41,234)



$

(88,679)



$

(177,981)




$

(22,203)


Net loss per common share, basic and diluted


$

(0.15)



$

(0.33)



$

(0.67)



$

(1.41)




$

(0.58)


Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders



140,531




126,235




132,387




126,235





38,369


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from January 1 to March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020




(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Operating Activities:

















Net loss


$

(20,654)



$

(41,234)



$

(88,679)



$

(177,981)




$

(22,203)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Depreciation of property and equipment



985




1,203




3,713




3,630





2,982


Amortization of intangible assets



33,684




29,713




134,003




95,315





2,620


Amortization of deferred financing costs



477




490




2,435




1,508






Impairment on disposal group






6,777




1,218




10,166






Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill












29,612






Loss on extinguishment of debt



22,424







22,424









Stock-based compensation



6,540




5,569




18,072




8,685





7,109


Deferred income taxes



(16,231)




(7,862)




(36,485)




(43,924)






Other



120




260




1,685




1,641





1,959


Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net



3,386




3,232




(4,314)




(19,947)





11,903


Prepaid expenses and other assets



2,014




5,565




2,094




26,948





(25,121)


Deferred commissions



(2,762)




(5,527)




(8,358)




(24,537)





1,469


Right-of-use assets



1,177




2,695




8,729




7,989





4,509


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(596)




7,297




8,038




(4,499)





2,187


Deferred revenue



(31,927)




(9,698)




48,543




122,157





(36,983)


Lease liabilities



(1,617)




(2,498)




(6,363)




(2,836)





(7,489)


Other liabilities



(693)




(1,058)




(1,612)




2,957






Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(3,673)




(5,076)




105,143




36,884





(57,058)


Investing Activities:

















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,459)




(776)




(4,259)




(1,634)





(732)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



13




14




53




81





19


Proceeds from sale of Bridge









46,018









Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(9,698)




(121,173)




(26,584)




(2,025,237)






Maturities of marketable securities
















15,584


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(11,144)




(121,935)




15,228




(2,026,790)





14,871


Financing Activities:

















IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $6,068



(350)







259,254









Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans
















1,067


Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(250)







(1,568)








(1,413)


Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount



493,090




67,453




493,090




830,729






Proceeds from contributions from stockholders






(87)







1,257,240






Distributions to stockholders









(930)









Repayments of long-term debt



(531,305)




(1,938)




(839,187)




(5,813)






Term Loan prepayment premium



(8,066)







(11,893)









Payments of financing costs



(937)







(937)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(47,818)




65,428




(102,171)




2,082,156





(346)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(62,635)




(61,583)




18,200




92,250





(42,533)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



231,788




212,536




150,953




58,703





101,236


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

169,153



$

150,953



$

169,153



$

150,953




$

58,703


Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

















Cash paid for taxes


$

90



$

39



$

646



$

296




$

32


Interest paid


$

5,756



$

15,969



$

48,058



$

49,227




$


Non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid


$

83



$



$

83



$




$

79


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Revenue


$

110,593



$

87,531



$

405,361



$

230,673




$

71,389


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection
with purchase accounting



851




3,163




9,322




22,751






Allocated combined receipts


$

111,444



$

90,694



$

414,683



$

253,424




$

71,389


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Loss from operations


$

(5,431)



$

(33,814)



$

(46,948)



$

(172,543)




$

(16,587)


Stock-based compensation



8,063




9,612




25,785




50,162





7,109


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,522




16,641




21,564




66,959





8,360


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682




29,713




133,994




95,310





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851




3,163




9,322




22,751






Non-GAAP operating income


$

40,687



$

25,315



$

143,717



$

62,639




$

1,468


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Net loss


$

(20,654)



$

(41,234)



$

(88,679)



$

(177,981)




$

(22,203)


Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



28,605




16,472




72,775




50,921






Provision (benefit) for taxes



(13,697)




(8,136)




(33,719)




(43,924)





183


Depreciation



985




1,204




3,713




3,630





2,982


Amortization



2




2




7




7





35


Stock-based compensation



8,063




9,612




25,785




50,162





7,109


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,828




15,750




23,480




65,449





14,117


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682




29,713




133,994




95,310





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851




3,163




9,322




22,751






Adjusted EBITDA


$

41,665



$

26,546



$

146,678



$

66,325




$

4,809


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$

(3,673)



$

(5,076)



$

105,143



$

36,884




$

(57,058)


Purchases of property and equipment



(1,459)




(776)




(4,259)




(1,634)





(732)


Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



13




14




53




81





19


Free cash flow


$

(5,119)



$

(5,838)



$

100,937



$

35,331




$

(57,771)


Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



5,756




16,472




48,058




50,921






Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,522




4,003




7,616




41,437






Unlevered free cash flow


$

2,159



$

14,637



$

156,611



$

127,689




$

(57,771)


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash



1,884




6,306




12,085




21,744





8,058


Adjusted unlevered free cash flow


$

4,043



$

20,943



$

168,696



$

149,433




$

(49,713)


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME


(in thousands, except per share data)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Net loss


$

(20,654)



$

(41,234)



$

(88,679)



$

(177,981)




$

(22,203)


Stock-based compensation



8,063




9,612




25,785




50,162





7,109


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,682




29,713




133,994




95,310





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851




3,163




9,322




22,751






Loss on extinguishment of debt



22,424







22,424









Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,828




15,750




23,480




65,449





14,117


Non-GAAP net income


$

48,194



$

17,004



$

126,326



$

55,691




$

1,609


Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic


$

0.34



$

0.13



$

0.95



$

0.44




$

0.04


Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted


$

0.34



$

0.13



$

0.95



$

0.44




$

0.04


Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share



140,531




126,235




132,387




126,235





38,369


Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share



142,870




126,235




133,487




126,235





38,369


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months

ended

December 31,



Three months

ended

December 31,



Year

ended

December 31,



Period from
April 1, to
December 31,




Period from
January 1 to
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Gross profit


$

68,803



$

43,948



$

235,496



$

106,523




$

46,991


Stock-based compensation



596




590




1,858




1,707





586


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



54




224




3,045




3,137





66


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,648




14,000




62,060




44,167





1,293


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



851




3,163




9,322




22,751






Non-GAAP gross profit


$

85,952



$

61,925



$

311,781



$

178,285




$

48,936


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue:
















Subscription and support


$

36,348




(247)




(24)




(15,648)



$

20,429


Professional services and other



5,442




(349)




(30)







5,063


Total cost of revenue


$

41,790




(596)




(54)




(15,648)



$

25,492


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Year Ended December 31, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue:
















Subscription and support


$

148,923




(899)




(2,132)




(62,060)



$

83,832


Professional services and other



20,942




(959)




(913)







19,070


Total cost of revenue


$

169,865




(1,858)




(3,045)




(62,060)



$

102,902


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue:
















Subscription and support


$

38,628




(366)




(178)




(14,000)



$

24,084


Professional services and other



4,955




(224)




(46)







4,685


Total cost of revenue


$

43,583




(590)




(224)




(14,000)



$

28,769


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue:
















Subscription and support


$

108,603




(1,020)




(2,235)




(44,167)



$

61,181


Professional services and other



15,547




(687)




(902)







13,958


Total cost of revenue


$

124,150




(1,707)




(3,137)




(44,167)



$

75,139


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Period from January 1 to  March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue:
















Subscription and support


$

19,699




(301)







(1,293)



$

18,105


Professional services and other



4,699




(285)




(66)







4,348


Total cost of revenue


$

24,398




(586)




(66)




(1,293)



$

22,453


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

41,686




(2,122)




(120)




(18,034)



$

21,410


Research and development



16,580




(2,047)




(1,137)







13,396


General and administrative



15,968




(3,298)




(2,211)







10,459


Total operating expenses


$

74,234




(7,467)




(3,468)




(18,034)



$

45,265


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Year Ended December 31, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

162,544




(6,936)




(2,671)




(71,934)



$

81,003


Research and development



63,771




(6,943)




(4,041)







52,787


General and administrative



54,911




(10,048)




(10,589)







34,274


Impairment on disposal group



1,218







(1,218)








Total operating expenses


$

282,444




(23,927)




(18,519)




(71,934)



$

168,064


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

41,616




(2,144)




(3,690)




(15,713)



$

20,069


Research and development



14,330




(2,710)




(1,179)







10,441


General and administrative



15,039




(4,168)




(4,772)







6,099


Impairment on disposal group



6,777







(6,777)








Total operating expenses


$

77,762



$

(9,022)



$

(16,418)



$

(15,713)



$

36,609


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Period from April 1 to December 31, 2020 (Successor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

125,650




(7,580)




(7,395)




(51,143)



$

59,532


Research and development



51,066




(9,903)




(4,760)







36,403


General and administrative



62,572




(30,972)




(11,889)







19,711


Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612







(29,612)








Impairment on disposal group



10,166







(10,166)








Total operating expenses


$

279,066



$

(48,455)



$

(63,822)



$

(51,143)



$

115,646


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Period from January 1 to March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based
compensation
expense



Restructuring,
transaction and
sponsor related
costs



Amortization of
acquired
intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

27,010




(1,977)




(556)




(1,293)



$

23,184


Research and development



19,273




(1,874)




(1,273)







16,126


General and administrative



17,295




(2,672)




(6,465)







8,158


Total operating expenses


$

63,578




(6,523)




(8,294)




(1,293)



$

47,468


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Three Months Ending

March 31,



Full Year Ending

December 31,




2022



2022



2022



2022




LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH


Revenue


$

108,600



$

109,600



$

455,800



$

459,800


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase
accounting



500




500




900




900


Allocated combined receipts


$

109,100



$

110,100



$

456,700



$

460,700


For More Information:

Media Relations: 
Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 869-5258
cory@instructure.com

Investor Relations: 
April Scee
Managing Director
ICR, Inc.
(917) 497-8992
april.scee@icrinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instructure-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301485259.html

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.